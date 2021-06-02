VW Taos Gets Ruggedness Boost With New Basecamp Accessory Package for $999

In May, Volkswagen unveiled the Taos Basecamp Concept, a design study equipped with various off-road accessories that helped increase its overall ruggedness. We knew that concept would eventually lead to VW introducing real exterior styling enhancements for the Taos, and here they finally are.
Dubbed the Basecamp accessory package, it looks to do for the smaller Taos the same thing it did for the Atlas, which is boost styling and functionality.
“The Taos makes a bold first impression,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy at Volkswagen of America. “Our goal is to build on the vehicle’s dynamic exterior design and provide customers with an extensive catalog of accessory options that cater directly to their desires for distinctive styling and functionality.”
Thanks to several custom body cladding elements, which become available this month, the Taos now stands out a little bit more. These new parts include the aggressive-looking front and rear fender flares with integrated splash guards, the lower door side plates, and a front grille Basecamp badge. All components are dealer-installed and available separately except for the previously mentioned Basecamp badge. The latter is only available as part of the full package, which retails for $999.
Aside from the Basecamp pack, VW also offers Taos buyers a full suite of accessories to bolster convenience and vehicle protection.
For example, the rubber MuddyBuddy and carpeted Monster Mats both help protect the floors, while the Bumperdillo protects the rear bumper against damage that it can sustain during the loading and unloading of cargo. Also available is a frameless, auto-dimming rearview mirror equipped with HomeLink Connect.
Unfortunately, none of these accessories will turn your Taos into something that looks as capable as the actual Taos Basecamp Concept, which also came with colorful decals, accents, a suspension lift kit, bespoke wheels, a custom roof basket, and additional LED lighting.
