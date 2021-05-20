U.S. Space Force Launches Missile Warning Satellite, Successfully "Talks" to It

3 Volkswagen Golf GTI Goes Up Against "Mini Muscle Car" Golf R in Unwinnable Fight

1 2022 Volkswagen Taigo Spied Without Camouflage With Coupe-Crossover Looks

More on this:

One-Off VW Taos Basecamp Concept Arrives to Signal Upcoming Accessories Package

Just in time for the first clients that shelled out at least $22,995 (MSRP) for a 2022 Taos, Volkswagen has decided to reveal the Taos Basecamp Concept. It’s both a one-off adventurous design study and a quick peek at an upcoming accessories package. Surprised? Of course not, considering the company’s claimed success with the Atlas Basecamp accessories line. 8 photos



Now, there’s no grand automotive show (perhaps we’ll see those make a comeback soon) for the reveal, but VW feels confident enough to state that the one-off Taos Basecamp concept will be followed by a future accessories package. The prototype has been created by the SUV out of the compact crossover.



As such, we can see beefier fender flares, all-terrain wheels and tires, front and rear skid plates, and a special paint job combination. The Waimea blue shade is contrasted by silver details, the black plastic cladding, gloss black trim, and a matte black roof and hood mix. The



And it’s not all show and no go because VW has also tapped the aftermarket pool of accessories and parts. It adds a suspension lift kit from H&R Special Springs LP, bespoke Traverse MX wheels by fifteen52 shod in Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail rubber, a custom Thule Canyon XT roof basket, and integrated off-road LED lighting from Baja Designs.



Moving inside, the concept has fewer highlights, as our attention was only grabbed by the special cargo divider from Polytec Group. Volkswagen also promises (but didn’t show it) that when the Taos Basecamp debuts in Helen, Georgia (May 20th through 23rd), people will also have the chance to check out the new Gentex HomeLink Bluetooth-enabled frameless mirror with integrated compass. Back in 2019, Volkswagen showcased at the New York International Auto Show the Atlas Basecamp concept, a project that was clearly aimed at people who love to spend as much time as possible enjoying the great outdoors. The positive reception then brought along with it the Atlas Basecamp accessories line Now, there’s no grand automotive show (perhaps we’ll see those make a comeback soon) for the reveal, but VW feels confident enough to state that the one-off Taos Basecamp concept will be followed by a future accessories package. The prototype has been created by the Volkswagen Design Team in Oxnard, California, and seeks to make a properout of the compact crossover.As such, we can see beefier fender flares, all-terrain wheels and tires, front and rear skid plates, and a special paint job combination. The Waimea blue shade is contrasted by silver details, the black plastic cladding, gloss black trim, and a matte black roof and hood mix. The Basecamp also comes with orange details for the logos, mirror caps, or side decals.And it’s not all show and no go because VW has also tapped the aftermarket pool of accessories and parts. It adds a suspension lift kit from H&R Special Springs LP, bespoke Traverse MX wheels by fifteen52 shod in Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail rubber, a custom Thule Canyon XT roof basket, and integrated off-road LED lighting from Baja Designs.Moving inside, the concept has fewer highlights, as our attention was only grabbed by the special cargo divider from Polytec Group. Volkswagen also promises (but didn’t show it) that when the Taos Basecamp debuts in Helen, Georgia (May 20th through 23rd), people will also have the chance to check out the new Gentex HomeLink Bluetooth-enabled frameless mirror with integrated compass.

load press release