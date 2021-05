Volkswagen Arteon R Wagon Takes Autobahn Acceleration Test, Sounds Like a Golf R

What do we mean by "equivalent BMW or Audi"? Well, Volkswagen USA doesn't offer the Arteon R engine or the Shooting Brake body. But we can tell you that in Germany, this combo costs €63,980, which is equivalent to about $75,000. That kind of money basically gets you behind the wheel of an Audi S4/S5 or a BMW M340i.Trying to understand why Volkswagen made this car and who would buy it, we came across these videos posted by Automann-TV. We've been following the German YouTuber for what feels like a decade, so we know he's got the kind of clean POV shots you need to enjoy any Autobahn stormer.What we took away is that the Arteon R Shooting Brake is completely different from both an American Arteon 2.0T SEL and a rival Audi. The shape is quite interesting, long and low, featuring large wheels, blue brakes, and square quad tips as accents.The exhaust sound is obviously that of a 2.0-liter turbo engine, and you can even make out the trademark ticking of a TSI. It's honestly not as pleasant as your basic 3.0 TFSI and especially not on par with the BMW inline-6.The Arteon is, however, more practical, featuring a larger trunk than Audi or BMW's similarly priced four-door models. For many, that's not going to be enough, but Volkswagen is probably relying on its small army of loyal followers, many of whom wanted a sports wagon back in the Passat CC days.Something else we notice is how the interior has changed. You've basically got the steering wheel, screen, and seats from the 2022 Golf R , but not the DSG shifter. The cabin is nice, but probably not on par with Audi or BMW.It's beginning to sound like we're scolding Volkswagen or have a heavy bias towards luxury German cars, but that's not the case. We just wanted to point out that if you want a Golf R engine in a wagon, VW does make that, and it probably accelerates better.