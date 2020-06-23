Go to Japan And Put a TRD “Tuxedo” on Your Lexus LC

VW Is Hyped About the Impending Premiere of Arteon Shooting Brake

The German automaker is interested in catching our attention towards the upcoming virtual world premiere of the refreshed Arteon top of the line sedan. But even more so they want us there on June 24 for the introduction of the brand new Arteon Shooting Brake. We’ll be there to join them at 10 a.m. CEST/ 8 a.m. GMT. 84 photos



“With the Arteon Shooting Brake we have created a new balance between speed, power and space,” muses Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Group Design and Volkswagen brand’s Design department. So far, we’ve seen the exaggerations of the design sketches, but the new video teaser is delivering an uninterrupted view of the real metal – albeit without revealing exactly everything.



We don’t need to worry much since the online premiere event is just around the corner, and we can fill in the gaps in the meantime. Foregoing the actual introduction, we can safely assume we’ll see the regular Arteon arriving with subtly updated exterior design traits – in line with the usual “keep it classic” policy of the Volkswagen brand. The Arteon Shooting Brake is something else almost entirely – at least starting with the B poll – as VW is displaying a bit of courage here in offering a chance to a new model line that doesn’t include the tags crossover or SUV .



Besides that, the major update will be inside the two Arteons – Volkswagen is promising a completely new driver’s environment that includes the most up to date MIB3 infotainment systems while under the hood the powertrain choices have been reorganized as well. New driver assistance systems are also part of the refreshment – the Arteon lineup gains the “Travel Assist” semi-autonomous system that works up to 230 kph (130 mph).



