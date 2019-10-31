VW Arteon Loved by Consumer Reports for Standard Safety, Ample Space

Although Volkswagen is now all-in on crossovers and SUVs in America, it still decided to offer a car for the fans. We're talking about the Arteon, a sleek four-door coupe that picks up where the Passat CC left off.
The Arteon is an all-new car, and unlike the Passat, it is based on Volkswagen's modular MQB platform, shared with the Atlas and Golf. Although it competes with mid-size sedans, its body is almost unique, a four-door coupe with a liftback opening. Yes, this has a hatch, making loading a bike quite easy.
Even with styling that's bolder than the Passat, the Arteon flies under the radar. Its grilles and curves are not as bold as even a Toyota or Honda. That said, older customers might feel right at home, which is strange when you consider it's a difficult car to get into.
Consumer Reports recently bought a new Arteon for its fleet test, a $43,500 model without the R-Line package but decent equipment. The only main negative points have to do with the shape of the roof. This not only makes getting in or out a bit more difficult but also hinders outward visibility. All pillars are in your way, and the rear window is small.
So it's probably a good thing that Volkswagen offers blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as standard. That wasn't their way of doing things, but even so, the IIHS doesn't love the Arteon.
On the plus side, the Arteon is very roomy and its dashboard well laid out. Every button and switch is in a familiar place. The 10-inch infotainment screen is fast, easy and comes standard with the two types of phone compatibility.
Consumer Reports also has nice things about the way it drives, saying its both comfortable and engaging. Other outlets said the 2-liter turbo isn't powerful enough, but maybe they're not thinking within the context of a class where six cylinders are pretty rare.
Even with styling that's bolder than the Passat, the Arteon flies under the radar. Its grilles and curves are not as bold as even a Toyota or Honda. That said, older customers might feel right at home, which is strange when you consider it's a difficult car to get into.
Consumer Reports recently bought a new Arteon for its fleet test, a $43,500 model without the R-Line package but decent equipment. The only main negative points have to do with the shape of the roof. This not only makes getting in or out a bit more difficult but also hinders outward visibility. All pillars are in your way, and the rear window is small.
So it's probably a good thing that Volkswagen offers blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as standard. That wasn't their way of doing things, but even so, the IIHS doesn't love the Arteon.
On the plus side, the Arteon is very roomy and its dashboard well laid out. Every button and switch is in a familiar place. The 10-inch infotainment screen is fast, easy and comes standard with the two types of phone compatibility.
Consumer Reports also has nice things about the way it drives, saying its both comfortable and engaging. Other outlets said the 2-liter turbo isn't powerful enough, but maybe they're not thinking within the context of a class where six cylinders are pretty rare.