autoevolution
 

Doug DeMuro Thinks VW Arteon Has the Wrong Engine, Looks Gorgeous

7 Jun 2019, 20:45 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Two years after saying goodbye to the CC version of the Passat, Volkswagen finally launched the Arteon in America. The sexy four-door quickly fell into the hands of Doug DeMuro, who promptly labeled it as a niche car.
8 photos
Volkswagen ART3onVolkswagen ART3onVolkswagen ART3onVolkswagen ART3onVolkswagen ART3onVolkswagen ART3onVolkswagen ART3on
According to him, Volkswagen spends way too much time and money on unique new ideas. This isn't just happening right now, but spreads out over decades, with the Beetle and Eos being particularly noteworthy. Drawing a parallel with Toyota's six SUVs, he points out that VW only has two of these money-makers right now.

The Arteon, this is obviously a design worth loving. It's longer and lower than the Passat, with muscular shoulders and a cool stance. It also comes with the usual VW quirks, like the pointless clock on the dash and the way they integrated a trunk latch and reversing camera under that rear badge.

Doug believes this is aimed at a tiny segment of the market, who wants a sedan that's not like a normal sedan but also doesn't come from a premium automaker. Rarity comes at a price, though, as this particular Arteon costs $48,000.

This reviewer argues that if you can stretch the budget a bit, the Tesla Model 3, BMW 330i and Audi S4 are all better, offering more enjoyment and that desirable badge.

The Arteon's biggest problem is its lackluster engine, a 2-liter turbo which belongs in an average car and doesn't make a particularly pleasant sound. We know the Arteon will have at least one six-cylinder setup for the R model, but at this point, it's not clear if this will make it to American showrooms.

What are your thoughts on the Passat's sexy cousin? That bodywork is something else, and the fact that it's a hatchback is a bonus. But money talks and $50,000 gets you a nice SUV.

Volkswagen Arteon Doug DeMuro Arteon four-door coupe Volkswagen
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 