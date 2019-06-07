Starlink Satellites Are Now Up and Running, Moving to Orbits

Doug DeMuro Thinks VW Arteon Has the Wrong Engine, Looks Gorgeous

Two years after saying goodbye to the CC version of the Passat, Volkswagen finally launched the Arteon in America. The sexy four-door quickly fell into the hands of Doug DeMuro, who promptly labeled it as a niche car. 8 photos



The Arteon, this is obviously a design worth loving. It's longer and lower than the Passat, with muscular shoulders and a cool stance. It also comes with the usual VW quirks, like the pointless clock on the dash and the way they integrated a trunk latch and reversing camera under that rear badge.



Doug believes this is aimed at a tiny segment of the market, who wants a sedan that's not like a normal sedan but also doesn't come from a premium automaker. Rarity comes at a price, though, as this particular Arteon costs $48,000.



This reviewer argues that if you can stretch the budget a bit, the Tesla Model 3, BMW 330i and Audi S4 are all better, offering more enjoyment and that desirable badge.



The Arteon's biggest problem is its lackluster engine, a 2-liter turbo which belongs in an average car and doesn't make a particularly pleasant sound. We know the Arteon will have at least one six-cylinder setup for the R model, but at this point, it's not clear if this will make it to American showrooms.



What are your thoughts on the Passat's sexy cousin? That bodywork is something else, and the fact that it's a hatchback is a bonus. But money talks and $50,000 gets you a nice SUV .



