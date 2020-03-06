Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake Spied Undergoing Winter Testing

Those of you familiar with the Arteon know that it's a particularly dashing relative of the Passat. However, it's about to get even better because Volkswagen plans to launch the Arteon Shooting Brake. Oooh! Aaah!
For as long as we can remember, we've been talking about how good vehicles like these look. They're not quite as practical as a regular wagon, but appear more sporty and unique. The tiny market is currently made up of the Kia Proceed, the Mercedes CLA-Class and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.
Obviously, the Arteon will be much closer in price to the CLA Shooting Brake than the Panamera. However, this isn't your affordable "People's Car," especially not after they've introduced a series of mid-life changes for the Arteon family.
That's right, in order to keep up with the emissions regulations, the Shooting Brake should be available almost exclusively with mild-hybrid engines. These recover energy while decelerating and coast with the powertrain shut off to save fuel.
We don't expect any major changes in output. The 2.0 TDI that's always popular with European Arteon buyers should now produce 200 horsepower instead of the previous 190. That power level will be reserved for an efficient 2.0 TSI.
Over in America, things remain relatively unchanged. However, a performance version could be on the way. We know that Volkswagen wants to apply the R badge to the Arteon as soon as possible, but we don't know exactly how. The first rumors talked about a 3.0 TFSI, followed by reports of an RS3 engine or a 2.5-liter VR6 from China. On top of this, the company is also developing an efficient 333 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo that's going into the Golf R, and that seems like a good match as well.
Prices should start from around €45,000 when the Arteon Shooting Brake makes its debut about half a year from now.
