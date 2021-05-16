"Mister Ed" Is a Retired Dodge Hemi Dart Dragster, Costs Challenger Demon Money

The Story of the Original Mustang: The Big Block Era Begins (1967–1968)

When it comes to Hemi-powered classics, the Charger and Challenger are the holy grails of Dodge muscle. However, the company also offered the iconic 426 V8 in the more unassuming Dart. It happened for one model year only, in 1968, and turned the mundane Dart into a drag-ready coupe . Only 80 of them were built, so they're super rare now. 15 photos



The car was originally modified for drag racing and campaigned by Ed Knezevich of Columbus, Ohio, known for naming his cars "Mister Ed." Knezevich reportedly bought the Dart new from Gary "Mr. Norm" Dyer, another key figure in the drag racing scene back in the 1960s.



Mileage is unknown, but "Mister Ed" probably spent more time at the drag strip than on public roads. As is the case with many



But while the numbers-matching Hemi V8 is gone, "Mister Ed" still rocks an authentic 426 from 1968. Fitted with 13.5 to 1 pistons, Holley carbs, a Don MacCallum intake, and high lift cam, this Hemi likely cranks out more oomph than the original mill, which was factory-rated at 425 horsepower. The rear end features 5.38 gears that provide quick off-the-line sprints.



The owner says the car still has all the original body panels, including the lightweight front bumper and doors. However, it no longer sports the "Mister Ed" livery, having been repainted silver with blue sides. The interior was fitted with a roll cage to comply with



The Hemi Dart hasn't been raced in a long time, but it has seen drag strips at local reunions in recent years. While it runs and drives, it needs more work before it can be raced properly down the quarter-mile.



If you're a fan of vintage drag racing and want to give "Mister Ed" a second chance, the Dart is being auctioned off by eBay seller



