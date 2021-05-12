2022 VW Tiguan Revealed With Fresh Design, More Technology, Streamlined Trims

Volkswagen has introduced the second-generation Tiguan crossover in America back in 2017, and while it quickly rose up the ranks to assume the mantle of sales leadership, it has also faced increased competition from rivals in the segment. Naturally, a mid-cycle facelift might go a long way to recapture the public’s attention.
Thus, for the 2022 model year, Volkswagen of America has prepared a traditionally sensible update that lightly touches the styling and brings even more technology to double down the appeal of the model’s already known mix of utility and performance.
As with the revised European model that's already on sale, its exterior gets treated to a completely revised front fascia, and the most obvious changes take place at the bumper level. There, distinctive lines blend with the new and enlarged grille as well as the standard LED headlights, while the DRLs can become even more pronounced thanks to an optionally “illuminated light line flanking the VW logo.”
Volkswagen has streamlined the trim offer, and the 2022 Tiguan will reach dealers in the third quarter of the year (for yet unknown MSRPs) with a family of just four grades. The two higher trims include upgraded R-Design details, while out in the back, the company aligns the crossover with the rest of the range by featuring the Tiguan letters in a central position just below the brand logo.
Naturally, it wouldn’t be a proper facelift without a couple of new exterior colors (Oryx White and Kings Red Metallic), while every grade also receives new rim designs in 17- to 20-inch sizes. Moving inside, as is the case these days, it’s less about styling and more about onboard technology.
VW’s standard Digital Cockpit instrument cluster now has an 8-inch display, while the 10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro is also available. If customers subscribe to a data plan, they can take advantage of the embedded Volkswagen Car-Net with Wi-Fi capability.
All trims, except for the base one, now have standard MIB3 infotainment, wireless charging and wireless App-Connect, as well as the IQ.DRIVE assistance suite. The company offers just one engine option, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder TSI with 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, which is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic. All grades are also available with 4Motion AWD.
