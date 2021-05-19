2022 Volkswagen Taigo Spied Without Camouflage With Coupe-Crossover Looks

Over in the European Union and the United Kingdom, the smallest crossover that Volkswagen currently sells is the T-Cross. By the end of 2021, this model will be joined by a coupe-styled crossover utility vehicle that looks very similar to the all-new Nivus for Brazil and Argentina.
Spied in Germany with no camouflage whatsoever, the Taigo features a lot of cladding on the wheel arches and doors. L-shaped LED daytime running lights connected by a chrome strip, a full-width light bar that connects the LED taillamps, a sunroof, and bi-tone alloy wheels with five lug nuts are featured on this near-production prototype, but curiously enough, the liftgate doesn’t feature a Taigo badge as the Nivus does in South America.
Underpinned by the A0 variant of the MQB vehicle architecture, the subcompact crossover shares the dashboard, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment, steering wheel, and handbrake lever with the Polo for the European market. Be that as it may, the HVAC system's control panel features physical buttons instead of the Polo's touch buttons.
The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment and 10.25-inch digital gauges will be joined by a bucketload of driver-assist systems and safety features, including the likes of autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, as well as hill-start assist. Just like the more practical T-Cross, the Taigo is expected in four flavors.
In addition to the base trim level, European customers may look forward to the mid-range Life, design-focused Style, and the range-topping Active specification. On the oily bits front, the 1.0-liter TSI three-cylinder turbo with a gasoline particulate filter will be available with either 95 or 110 metric horsepower (94 or 108 American ponies) and with a choice of three transmissions: a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, or a seven-speed DSG. At the very top of the spectrum, the 1.5-liter TSI OPF with the DSG promises 150 PS (148 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque.
Last, but certainly not least, you can expect Volkswagen to charge more euros for the Taigo because of the way it looks. For future reference, the T-Cross currently starts at €19,300 (make that $23,500) in Germany.
