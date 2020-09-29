5 Police Shoots at Minivan Full of Kids as Mom Tries to Run Away

3 New Mexico Cops Smash Driver’s Window, Forcefully Pull Him Out of the Car

2 Volkswagen’s New U.S. Crossover Will Be Called Taos, Named After New Mexico Town

1 Volkswagen Taos Compact Crossover Will Have 158 HP, Is Just 174.2-Inches Long

2022 Volkswagen Taos Prototype Shown, Small SUV Gets New 1.5L Turbo

For years, Volkswagen has tried to sell its brand of novelty to Americans. Where convertible coupes or hatchbacks failed, a small crossover might succeed. However, the all-new 2022 VW Taos might not feel "German" enough for some. 5 photos



Let's start with the size, which is pretty unusual for its class. In theory, this is supposed to be a subcompact. But the Taos is just 2 inches shorter than a Hyundai Tucson. AT 174.2 inches from bumper to bumper, this America market model is 11 inches shorter than the Tiguan sitting right about it in the range, but that's because the CUV came with a long wheelbase as standard.



The only above-average sized subcompact we can think of right now is the affordable



The engine is pretty much the biggest known element of the car. It's a new 1.5 TSI motor, with four cylinders turbocharged to the tune of 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, which is an increase of 11 hp (and zero torque) over the 1.4T equipping the Jetta.



While European VW and Audi models have been using 1.5-liter engines for a few years, this one has been tailored to the needs of an economy car sold in America. It's running the more efficient Miller combustion cycle, with high-pressure fuel injection, an 11.5:1 combustion ration and the first volume-produced variable-geometry turbocharger on an American Vdub.



Officially poised to debut this October, the Taos will enter showrooms as a 2022 model next year. Prices haven't been revealed, but it's safe to assume it will slot well below the $25,945 Tiguan.



While the automaker just teased the Taos hours ago, KBB was given access to an early test prototype with very little in the way of camouflage. Combined with the information we gained through official means, it's almost enough to paint a complete picture of the 2022 model.Let's start with the size, which is pretty unusual for its class. In theory, this is supposed to be a subcompact. But the Taos is just 2 inches shorter than a Hyundai Tucson. AT 174.2 inches from bumper to bumper, this America market model is 11 inches shorter than the Tiguan sitting right about it in the range, but that's because the CUV came with a long wheelbase as standard.The only above-average sized subcompact we can think of right now is the affordable Mitsubishi Outlander Sport . But equipment and style play just as big a part in this segment as space. While VW is sometimes stingy with the equipment, we can expect them to at least offer a standard suite of safety systems while the LED lights will be optional or reserved for higher trims.The engine is pretty much the biggest known element of the car. It's a new 1.5 TSI motor, with four cylinders turbocharged to the tune of 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, which is an increase of 11 hp (and zero torque) over the 1.4T equipping the Jetta.While European VW and Audi models have been using 1.5-liter engines for a few years, this one has been tailored to the needs of an economy car sold in America. It's running the more efficient Miller combustion cycle, with high-pressure fuel injection, an 11.5:1 combustion ration and the first volume-produced variable-geometry turbocharger on an American Vdub.Officially poised to debut this October, the Taos will enter showrooms as a 2022 model next year. Prices haven't been revealed, but it's safe to assume it will slot well below the $25,945 Tiguan.