Volkswagen Taos Compact Crossover Will Have 158 HP, Is Just 174.2-Inches Long

Recently announced for the North American market, Volkswagen’s latest model – Taos – is shaping up as a great argument to support the popularity of the compact crossover segment. While in the U.S. it will be the brand’s smallest SUV, its length is still greater than of its European counterparts – the T-Cross and T-Roc. No worries, because the successful MQB architecture has already proven time and again its modularity.

6 photos