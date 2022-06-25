Video: Ford Mustang Mach 1 Hits Warp Speed on the Highway, V8 Sounds Fabulous

With so many versions of the sixth-generation Ford Mustang available, it is easy to overlook some of the hottest out there. And no, we’re not talking about THE hottest, which is the Shelby GT500 in case you forgot, but something that is also capable of giving you an adrenalin shot, and doesn’t cost that much either.
Yep, it is the Ford Mustang Mach 1, which was recently subjected to a top speed run on a no-speed-limit section of the German Autobahn. The whole stunt, and then some, was filmed from the driver’s perspective, and the video is not filled with unnecessary remarks, but with the sound produced by that fabulous V8 engine.
The naturally aspirated mill, which has a 5.0-liter displacement, develops 470 brake horsepower at 7,250 rpm, and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque at 4,800 rpm, with 93-octane fuel in the tank, in the U.S. spec. It works in concert with a Tremec six-speed manual transmission, with rev matching, and rear-wheel drive, and it is also available with the ten-speed auto if you’re not exactly into changing gears by hand.
It won’t break any speed records, with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint taking a little under 5 seconds, but it is not exactly a slouch either. As a matter of fact, the output places it right between the Mustang GT, with its 450 hp and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) 5.0-liter V8, and the 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) Shelby GT500, which uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8.
Pricing for the 2022 Mustang Mach 1 starts at $56,270, before destination, handling, and dealer fees, whereas the Mach 1 Premium can be had from $58,365. Aim for the sky or the Mustang Shelby GT500 in this case, and you will have to pay a minimum of $79,420, assuming that you can find a base copy in dealer lots waiting to be driven away.
