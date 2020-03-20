1960 Cadillac Eldorado Seville Looks Like a Jetson's Craft on Wheels

This version of the Cadillac Eldorado is one fine example of the great way in which cars were designed back in the 1950s and 1960s. Boasting a styling that was commonplace back then, and still looks amazing today, it was one of the most successful nameplates of the American brand.
Introduced in 1952, at a time when the auto industry was reinventing itself following the long years of the second world war, the Eldorado stayed in production in various forms up until 2002. From the total of 12 generations, the early ones are still the most sought after by the custom industry.
Situated at the top of the lineup in Cadillac's portfolio, the Eldorado came in various forms. It started out as a convertible, continued with the Brougham, and then moved on to other variations. The Seville offshoot was introduced in 1956 and lasted for only four years, but remains one of the favorite platforms on which new ideas in design can be exercised.
What we have in the gallery above is a Seville from the last production year, coming as a complete restoration with several high-impact modifications.
Part of the Auto Sport Collection that will go under the hammer at the now postponed Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach in October, the car retains its classic design lines, which are accentuated by the great choice of colors the builders used: pure white on the outside, and a blend of blue and white on the interior.
On the technical side, changes include the replacement of the factory air ride with a new AccuAir system, and the fitting of specially-built wheels. Under the hood sits a 390 ci (6.4 liters) V8 engine of unspecified power linked to a 4-speed manual transmission.
The car will go under the hammer with no reserve, meaning there is no estimation as to how much it can fetch during the sale.
