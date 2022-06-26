Rims Real Big, Truck Real Big, Ford F-450 Super Duty Will Show People How You Live

In some countries in the Middle East, you need to keep in mind one thing when you're driving. Smaller cars have to give way to the bigger ones. With that in mind, driving a Ford F-450 should make things quite easy for you. It might not be as fun if you're living in some rural areas in Europe though when oftentimes the road can seem too narrow even for a Mini Cooper.
Have you ever heard people saying: "Oh, he bought a big car because he felt the need to compensate for something". That sounds silly, doesn't it? Just remember, some people will still talk behind your back and criticize you regardless of the choices you make.
So their opinion shouldn't influence your choice of cars. If Mannie Fresh's hit song "Real Big" makes perfect sense to you, feel free to buy the biggest, meanest truck you can find on the market. And if you happen to have a race car at home too, you need a cool hauler to tow it around.
If the Ford F-150 doesn't fit the description, go one step further and have a look at the Super Duty line of trucks. An entry-level F-250 starts at $38,445 before tax ($1,795 destination charge). If you've already made it this far, why stop at the F-350?
Buying a brand new F-450 Crew Cab won't come cheap, but then you'll be playing the big league. If your bank account looks like a phone number, you can even afford to upgrade the truck to make it fit your style.
F-450 was built by Chris Joerger at Big Shot Rides. And Chris is a man who knows a thing or two about SEMA builds.
The tuner equipped this truck with a Kelderman 5-6" Air Ride System and an Auto adjustable Air Lift System. That means you can either choose one of several ride height presets, or you can manually control all four bags individually by using your phone or remote.
Stance-wise, this F-450 has managed to stay clear of that "Skipped leg day" look some trucks end up after a series of unfortunate choices. The 22" Rolling Big Power wheels are wrapped in 37" Toyo Tires, providing that menacing "murdered out" look instead.
Even though the engine is still untouched, the list of upgrades doesn't stop there. Just be mindful when using the Hornblasters K5 Trainhorns, or you might give someone a heart attack. This truck has barely been driven, with just 1,800 miles (2,896 km) on its odometer since it left the factory.
As you would expect, it's still under full warranty. So it might be best to leave any further engine upgrades until that expires. Right now, the asking price for this Custom Dually is $185,000. That's not cheap at all, enjoying a lavish lifestyle isn't possible without some sacrifice.
