700 HP Chevy Silverado With ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ Trans Am Theme Coming to SEMA

This year’s SEMA Show is going to be absolutely wild. The event will take place in Las Vegas, November 2-5, and will feature a wide variety of highly customized cars and trucks. One exhibitor that’s looking to steal the show is Toyo Tires, bringing us a total of 32 world-debut vehicles.
Among them, a 1,000 whp 1994 Mazda RX-7, a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with chopped doors, an iconic 1982 DeLorean DMC 12, a 1986 Nissan 300zx, a Lexus LC 500 Convertible, and possibly the star of the show, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab RST model featuring a widebody kit, an all-new Magnuson DI supercharger and a Smokey and the Bandit theme.
Almost everything about this truck has been customized, from the kit to the aero elements, wheels and even its interior. Under the hood there’s a built L83 5.3-liter engine, now producing 700 hp courtesy of that supercharger. Other highlights include Monoblock 8-piston 4D Brembo brakes, a Magnaflow exhaust and of course, Toyo Proxes ST III tires.
Next up, the K5 Blazer, which was commissioned to look like a “reliable beach cruiser or street screamer that you can have a blast with, without drifting too far from its intended use.” It comes with 8-lug axles, custom chopped doors that align level with the rear bed sides, a dual spare tire carrier delete, custom center console and Toyo Open Country M/T rubber.
That DeLorean meanwhile comes with a Ferrari F40-inspired rear engine cover, a one-off custom wide body kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, an IMSA inspired twin-turbo layout and Toyo Proxes R888R tires.
Then there’s the custom Lexus LC 500 Convertible, which features a prototype carbon fiber tonal cover, custom titanium Artisan Spirits exhaust, race-spec front and rear Brembo brakes, height-adjustable KW suspension, forged 21-wheels by Titan-7 and Toyo Proxes Sport tires.
As for the two classic imports, first, we have that Nissan 300zx, which is said to be a “full ground up build” with a naturally aspirated RB28 engine, a one-off titanium header/exhaust and a shaved engine bay, among others. Finally, the Mazda RX-7, rocking a 1,000 whp 20B Bridgeport 3-roto engine with a Garrett Motion G42-1450 turbocharger, HGT billet 6-speed sequential gearbox, bespoke suspension and Toyo Proxes R1R tires.
