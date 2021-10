700 HP Chevy Silverado With ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ Trans Am Theme Coming to SEMA

KW

Among them, a 1,000 whp 1994 Mazda RX-7, a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer with chopped doors, an iconic 1982 DeLorean DMC 12, a 1986 Nissan 300zx, a Lexus LC 500 Convertible, and possibly the star of the show, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab RST model featuring a widebody kit, an all-new Magnuson DI supercharger and a Smokey and the Bandit theme.Almost everything about this truck has been customized, from the kit to the aero elements, wheels and even its interior. Under the hood there’s a built L83 5.3-liter engine, now producing 700 hp courtesy of that supercharger. Other highlights include Monoblock 8-piston 4D Brembo brakes, a Magnaflow exhaust and of course, Toyo Proxes ST III tires.Next up, the K5 Blazer, which was commissioned to look like a “reliable beach cruiser or street screamer that you can have a blast with, without drifting too far from its intended use.” It comes with 8-lug axles, custom chopped doors that align level with the rear bed sides, a dual spare tire carrier delete, custom center console and Toyo Open Country M/T rubber.That DeLorean meanwhile comes with a Ferrari F40-inspired rear engine cover, a one-off custom wide body kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, an IMSA inspired twin-turbo layout and Toyo Proxes R888R tires.Then there’s the custom Lexus LC 500 Convertible, which features a prototype carbon fiber tonal cover, custom titanium Artisan Spirits exhaust, race-spec front and rear Brembo brakes, height-adjustablesuspension, forged 21-wheels by Titan-7 and Toyo Proxes Sport tires.As for the two classic imports, first, we have that Nissan 300zx, which is said to be a “full ground up build” with a naturally aspirated RB28 engine, a one-off titanium header/exhaust and a shaved engine bay, among others. Finally, the Mazda RX-7 , rocking a 1,000 whp 20B Bridgeport 3-roto engine with a Garrett Motion G42-1450 turbocharger, HGT billet 6-speed sequential gearbox, bespoke suspension and Toyo Proxes R1R tires.