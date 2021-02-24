Running W 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Looks Like the King of All Things F-Series

In the world of Ford's F-450 heavy-duty pickup truck, you can go only two steps higher than the King Ranch trim. The moniker has been around in the Blue Oval's portfolio since 2001 as a tribute to the Texas way of life and comes with impressive and unique features.
Those seem not to have been enough when it came to this 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty in King Ranch configuration. It was purchased new in 2019, modified, used for just 9,000 miles (14,500 km), and now listed for sale as part of a no reserve auction on Bring a Trailer.
The thing caught our eye and earned an entry in our Truck Month first of all because it is virtually new and then because it is no longer stock. And lastly, how often do we get to experience the vista of such a machine out in the open, beyond the official press photos and configurators?
The truck is a dually powered by the carmaker’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. It was capable when new of developing 450 hp and 935 lb-ft (1,266 Nm) of torque. For this build, it was gifted with an aftermarket intake, a 5-inch exhaust, and a mild tune, but we are not told how much these upgrades improved the power ratings.
The already imposing truck was made even more so after it got propped on a Carli Pintop leveling lift kit. It gives the machine an increase in ride height by 4.5 inches (114 mm) at the front and 2.5 inches (63 mm) at the rear. The body rests on 22-inch Fuel wheels wearing Toyo Open Country A/T tires.
On the inside, there are only the stock amenities, including the seats upholstered in the two-tone saddle and brown Kingsville leather, branded with the Running W logo of Texas’ largest ranch, King Ranch. No changes seem to have been made here.
The price of a brand new 2012 F-450 King Ranch starts at $77,310, but this older one has already drawn a $55,500 pledge from someone. With six days left in the auction, chances are it will go even higher.
The thing caught our eye and earned an entry in our Truck Month first of all because it is virtually new and then because it is no longer stock. And lastly, how often do we get to experience the vista of such a machine out in the open, beyond the official press photos and configurators?
The truck is a dually powered by the carmaker’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. It was capable when new of developing 450 hp and 935 lb-ft (1,266 Nm) of torque. For this build, it was gifted with an aftermarket intake, a 5-inch exhaust, and a mild tune, but we are not told how much these upgrades improved the power ratings.
The already imposing truck was made even more so after it got propped on a Carli Pintop leveling lift kit. It gives the machine an increase in ride height by 4.5 inches (114 mm) at the front and 2.5 inches (63 mm) at the rear. The body rests on 22-inch Fuel wheels wearing Toyo Open Country A/T tires.
On the inside, there are only the stock amenities, including the seats upholstered in the two-tone saddle and brown Kingsville leather, branded with the Running W logo of Texas’ largest ranch, King Ranch. No changes seem to have been made here.
The price of a brand new 2012 F-450 King Ranch starts at $77,310, but this older one has already drawn a $55,500 pledge from someone. With six days left in the auction, chances are it will go even higher.