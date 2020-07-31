This Bimota Track Bike Concept Could Keep You Glued to It Even in a Crash

4 Ford Is the Boss of Recycling Aluminum - It Gets Enough for 30,000 F-150s

Ford Apparently Gave Up on Inflatable Seat Belts for the 2021 F-150

The Ford F-Series is poised to remain the best-selling vehicle across the U.S. in 2020 as well – in part thanks to the Blue Oval’s impending introduction of the new F-150. 32 photos



What we did not know, until now, was the fact that some of the predecessor’s features will have to be retired. According to



Ford seems ready to move away from these belts – the company also ceased offering them on the Ford Fusion sedan (which is fast approaching discontinuation on its own). It seems the feature – which was introduced back in 2011 on the Explorer SUV – will be replaced with other safety technologies, such as rear seat belt pre-tensioners and load buffers.



According to a Insurance Institute for Highway Safety , automakers have been neglecting their duties when it comes to innovating the safety of rear passengers. And the solution is simple – companies simply need to import some of the features from the front. More precisely, the force limiters and / or the crash tensioners, systems widely available as standard fixtures up front.



Back then the IIHS noted Ford’s use of inflatable rear safety belts on some of its higher-grade trim models – the system was highlighted for being able to “dissipate pressure across the chest region, reducing the likelihood of injuries.” Mercedes-Benz is another automaker using the system – though it has not been without controversy, mostly due to issues with certain child seats being incompatible with the system.



Ford is almost ready to deliver the 2021 F-150 to its North American dealers and the model is chock-full of new features. The #BuiltFordTough model is just as stylish as ever but also comes with lots of upgrades across the board. We already discussed the introduction of a new electrical architecture for OTA (over-the-air) updates which link up with the new and smarter SYNC 4 infotainment system, for example.What we did not know, until now, was the fact that some of the predecessor’s features will have to be retired. According to CarsDirect , the order guide reveals the well-known inflatable seat belts will not be offered on the 2021 model year Ford seems ready to move away from these belts – the company also ceased offering them on the Ford Fusion sedan (which is fast approaching discontinuation on its own). It seems the feature – which was introduced back in 2011 on the Explorer– will be replaced with other safety technologies, such as rear seat belt pre-tensioners and load buffers.According to a study revealed last year by the, automakers have been neglecting their duties when it comes to innovating the safety of rear passengers. And the solution is simple – companies simply need to import some of the features from the front. More precisely, the force limiters and / or the crash tensioners, systems widely available as standard fixtures up front.Back then thenoted Ford’s use of inflatable rear safety belts on some of its higher-grade trim models – the system was highlighted for being able to “dissipate pressure across the chest region, reducing the likelihood of injuries.” Mercedes-Benz is another automaker using the system – though it has not been without controversy, mostly due to issues with certain child seats being incompatible with the system.