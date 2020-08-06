Ford F450 "Great White" Is a 6x6 Land Shark, Was Headed to SEMA

View this post on Instagram

Ah man, like so many others were bummed the @semashow isnt going to happen this year. We had the monumental honor of unveiling our f450 limited 6x6 build inside the Ford booth so needless to say we were really looking forward to the show this year. With that being said, its a tough pill to swallow, but absolutely the right call. With such international exposure and presence, the last thing you would want is for #sema2020 to be the reason for another major covid-19 outbreak... SEMA is a great opportunity for us to take a step back from the shop and surround ourselves with like minded individuals. I always look forward to the opportunity to catch up with old friends and make memories with new ones, its unfortunate that well have to hit the pause button on that this year. But it also a great opportunity to get a head start on next years build, which is exactly what were going to do. Needless to say, im unbelievably proud of my team and the truck we, together have built. (Rendering shown) Not a single person could possibly do every component of this build to the caliber we have tried to obtain. Its a team effort, everyone's role equally important, every detail matched by the pride and skilled hands at work, it goes without saying, but I'm humble to know I've got one of the best ones teams there... Yo #sema2021 you best watch out cause we commin for ya 👊 #overkillracingandchassis My team 👇👇👇 @kmfblades_overkill 👨‍🔧 @shayspec 👨‍🏭 @rr_fab 👨‍🏭 @psukraw 👨‍💻 @head.turner.customs 👨‍💻 @madsenmachine 👨‍💻 @unlimitedvehiclesolutions 🚛 @nicolas.bechwati 🚛🚛🚛

