Ford F450 "Great White" Is a 6x6 Land Shark, Was Headed to SEMA

However, as the specialist explains in the Instagram post below, which brings us a rendering portraying the final look of the car, the behemoth was set to be displayed in the Ford booth.
Now, as illustrated in the second Insta post below, the project, which started with a 2019MY example of the truck, was going along rather well - while the details are limited, the Blue Oval stamp of approval means that, as expected, this wasn't a case of an aftermarket developer slapping an extra axle to an F450 and calling it a day.
And we're not just referring to the visible bits showcased in the rendering, such as the overfenders or the custom shock absorbers. After all, such projects require complex hardware for the suspension, the drivetrain and others.
Returning to SEMA, the organizers has prepared a plethora of safety protocols, albeit with some of these easier to implement than others (think: wearing masks vs. actual distancing for most of the show, which takes place indoors).
And while the event will no longer take place, the organizers have mentioned this might come to us in virtual form, since potential attendees have indicated they would take part in this via a survey.
Meanwhile, you can check out the stories hidden behind our 2020 SEMA tag and here's to hoping that, with or without the Vegas event, these get completed and polished.
Ah man, like so many others were bummed the @semashow isnt going to happen this year. We had the monumental honor of unveiling our f450 limited 6x6 build inside the Ford booth so needless to say we were really looking forward to the show this year. With that being said, its a tough pill to swallow, but absolutely the right call. With such international exposure and presence, the last thing you would want is for #sema2020 to be the reason for another major covid-19 outbreak... SEMA is a great opportunity for us to take a step back from the shop and surround ourselves with like minded individuals. I always look forward to the opportunity to catch up with old friends and make memories with new ones, its unfortunate that well have to hit the pause button on that this year. But it also a great opportunity to get a head start on next years build, which is exactly what were going to do. Needless to say, im unbelievably proud of my team and the truck we, together have built. (Rendering shown) Not a single person could possibly do every component of this build to the caliber we have tried to obtain. Its a team effort, everyone's role equally important, every detail matched by the pride and skilled hands at work, it goes without saying, but I'm humble to know I've got one of the best ones teams there... Yo #sema2021 you best watch out cause we commin for ya 👊 #overkillracingandchassis My team 👇👇👇 @kmfblades_overkill 👨🔧 @shayspec 👨🏭 @rr_fab 👨🏭 @psukraw 👨💻 @head.turner.customs 👨💻 @madsenmachine 👨💻 @unlimitedvehiclesolutions 🚛 @nicolas.bechwati 🚛🚛🚛
@kmfblades_overkill and @shayspec have been getting after it on our 2019 F450 Limited 6x6 build. @kmfblades_overkill has been handling all the reassembly mechanical work and @shayspec has been hard at it fitting the fiberglass bedsides and all the other finite fabrication and finish work. Won't be muchhh longer now 👊#overkillracingandchassis #ovk6x6 #ctrlCctrlV😂😘