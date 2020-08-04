Rendering Reimagines the Ford F-150 Raptor for the Next Generation

5 Gullwing Doors for Pickup Trucks? Yes, They Do Exist for a Good Cause

3 1955 Chevrolet First Series Bagged Pickup Truck Is Looking for a New Owner

2 Electric Ram Truck All But Confirmed, But It Will Be a Slow Burn

1 Ram 5500 by Adventure Trucks Is an Off-Road Condo With a 22,000-Wh Battery Bank

More on this:

This EarthRoamer Off-Road Camper Truck Is Looking for a New Owner

Expedition trucks aren’t cheap by design. Even the donor vehicle – the Ford F-550 in this case – is quite an expensive workhorse without taking into consideration options such as 4WD and the Power Stroke turbo diesel V8 engine. 15 photos



Yes, you’ve heard that right! “Ready for a lifetime of adventure around the globe” according to its maker, ER 132 comes equipped with pretty much every bell and whistle you can imagine in an



A “quiet ride” storage system, an iPad holder, LCD rearview mirror, two captain’s chairs, LED strips in the rear storage lockers, and a built-in wine rack are featured as well, along with two benches with four stow-away tables that convert to beds. If you plan on going off-road for a weekend or a whole week, you can still keep up with your favorite shows thanks to an HD satellite TV receiver, a Samsung 32-inch LED television, Blu-Ray player, and a Bose home theater system.



Those military beadlock-style wheels are wrapped in 41-inch Continental MPT -81 rubber shoes, and all four corners benefit from Air Ride suspension with iLevel. Two 16,500-pound winches, one at the front and the other out back, are there to get you or another off-roader out of trouble whenever necessary.



Don’t, however, think that the living quarters are exclusively utilitarian. The counters, for example, are mare from real granite. The cabinets are premium wood, and the drawers are hardwood for good measure. As for the floor and headliner, both are described as “commercial grade” by What you’re looking at is an XV-LTS from 2013, number 132 according to EarthRoamer. With 33,714 miles on the odometer – make that 54,257 kilometers – it still has many more places to roam (pun intended) with the original powertrain. As for pricing, well, the Colorado-based tuner wants $430k for it.Yes, you’ve heard that right! “Ready for a lifetime of adventure around the globe” according to its maker, ER 132 comes equipped with pretty much every bell and whistle you can imagine in an off-road camper . Hella exterior lights, heavy-duty bumpers, “extreme cold weather” goodies, a coffee maker in the pull-out pantry, and a two-burner electric induction cooktop are worthy of mention.A “quiet ride” storage system, an iPad holder, LCD rearview mirror, two captain’s chairs, LED strips in the rear storage lockers, and a built-in wine rack are featured as well, along with two benches with four stow-away tables that convert to beds. If you plan on going off-road for a weekend or a whole week, you can still keep up with your favorite shows thanks to an HD satellite TV receiver, a Samsung 32-inch LED television, Blu-Ray player, and a Bose home theater system.Those military beadlock-style wheels are wrapped in 41-inch Continental-81 rubber shoes, and all four corners benefit from Air Ride suspension with iLevel. Two 16,500-pound winches, one at the front and the other out back, are there to get you or another off-roader out of trouble whenever necessary.Don’t, however, think that the living quarters are exclusively utilitarian. The counters, for example, are mare from real granite. The cabinets are premium wood, and the drawers are hardwood for good measure. As for the floor and headliner, both are described as “commercial grade” by EarthRoamer

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.