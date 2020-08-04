Datsun Truck “Fast Traxx” Looks Like Mad Max Gone Farming

"Why in the world would anybody place a Datsun Truck on tracks, even as a rendering?" one might rightfully ask. And, since such a question is only natural, we'll drop a few answers below.
For starters, the rendering realm now enjoys more popularity than ever, not least thanks to the fact that digital artists have moved past the 2D creations that were loved early last decade and now deliver 3D eye candy. And creations like the one that now sits on our screens easily deserve the #photorealistic tag, so anybody outside this world will be forgiven for believing this is an actual build.
Then there's the starting point - with compact pickups such as this Nissan creature appearing to reach a wider audience, it shouldn't surprise you to see the virtual project being built around this bed wielder.
As for the tracks, if we look past the hilarious custom wheels inside the elongated rubber, we might just see a resemblance with a real-world build, namely the Bentley Ultratank we discussed last year (leave it to Russian YouTubers to come up with such all-out proposals).
And while the original Datsun Truck never enjoyed a V8, this one has just such a motor behind the seats. And, to make sure those tracks can laugh in the face of difficult terrain, the engine comes with a blower, hat and all.
The exhaust setup for this mid-engined Datsun truck is just as ridiculous as you'd expect - check out the Instagram post at the bottom of the page and you'll understand.
Digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who is behind this shenanigan, has introduced a plethora of custom details, from the way in which the front shock absorbers are mounted, to the chrome bars adorning the bed of the toy.
And if it feels like this pixel build was inspired by a toy, that’s because it’s true. In fact, here’s the artist explaining what led to the creation of this contraption: “[This is] a long forgotten Tyco RC Fast Traxx pickup in real car scale, I really love the idea of Monster tank cars like in 80s Monster truck USHRA and Mad Max,”
View this post on Instagram
Datsun TRAXX 🏁 A long forgotten Tyco RC Fast Traxx pickup in real car scale, i really love the idea of Monster tank cars like in 80s Monster truck USHRA and mad max. #hotrod #tanktracks #datsunpickup #datsun #trax #datsuntrax #tankdatsun #v8 #monsterdatsun #80s #90s #tyco #rendering #concept #badass #murderedout #carswithoutlimits