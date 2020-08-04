Datsun Truck “Fast Traxx” Looks Like Mad Max Gone Farming

View this post on Instagram

Datsun TRAXX 🏁 A long forgotten Tyco RC Fast Traxx pickup in real car scale, i really love the idea of Monster tank cars like in 80s Monster truck USHRA and mad max. #hotrod #tanktracks #datsunpickup #datsun #trax #datsuntrax #tankdatsun #v8 #monsterdatsun #80s #90s #tyco #rendering #concept #badass #murderedout #carswithoutlimits

A post shared by Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) on Aug 3, 2020 at 11:21am PDT