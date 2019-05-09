Russians Build Bentley Continental GT Tank, Long Tracks Look Amazing

Go through a bunch of Bentley Continental GT reviews and you'll notice many of these compare the Crewe-born Grand Tourer to a tank. It's all natural, really, given the footprint of the continent blitzer, as well as its go-anywhere abilities coming from the all-paw and air suspension hardware. Well, it looks like a Russian aficionado crew decided to turn this folklore into cold, hard metal. And this is how the Bentley Utratank was born.

4 photos



However, these aren't the sort of



Instead, we're talking about a build that gets military-grade serious: a pair of full-length tracks were installed, so the vehicle now steers like an actual tank, with this obviously requiring a generous list of mods. For instance, the Continental GT now features live axle toys.



And since the British factory has gifted the machine with the monster that is the 6.0-liter W12 motor of the Conti GT, the motivation seems just right for such a project.



Work on the contraption seems to have kicked off late last year, as you'll be able to notice in the first piece of YouTube footage below.



A few body panels were lost in the process and I'm wondering how the fine leather that still adorns the interior will cope with the mud and sand assault that will obviously follow.



Speaking of which, until the builders return with some proper offroading action, you can enjoy a preview in the Instagram video below. Oh, and if you have a confy chair and some time to spare, you might want to dip into the rest of the YT clips (remember to enable the Youtube closed captions and go for the automatic translation to English).



P.S.: If the real-world build is too heavy for your budget, you might want to try the desk version, namely the R/C version in the final video below - you know a custom ride is popular when this gets a toy version (it looks like a fan project) before even making an "official" debut.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUPERAUTOS365 (@superautos365) on May 8, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

