autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Expedition Vehicles Month
Car reviews:
 

Valtteri Bottas Signs New One-Year Deal With Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

6 Aug 2020, 18:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Sportsmen
What were you doing when you were 30 years old? Michael Schumacher, for example, had two titles to show following two successful seasons at Benetton. Lewis Hamilton was driving hard towards his third Drivers’ Championship title in Formula 1, but Valtteri Bottas isn’t like those two.
13 photos
Valtteri BottasValtteri BottasValtteri BottasValtteri BottasValtteri BottasValtteri BottasValtteri BottasValtteri BottasValtteri BottasValtteri BottasValtteri BottasValtteri Bottas
At 30 going on 31 years old, the Finn has signed yet another contract with Mercedes-AMG to drive for the team on a one-year basis. Although he’s driving the same single-seat land missiles as his more successful teammate since 2017, Bottas has yet to challenge for the big prize.

He won four Grands Prix in 2019, finishing second after Hamilton with 326 points to the British driver’s 413 points. The difference speaks for itself, translating to more consistency from Lewis’ part.

The gap is much closer in 2020 after four Grands Prix, but this is the moment where an older quote from Toto Wolff enters the scene. Two years ago at the Hungarian venue, the team principal and chief exec of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 called the Finnish racing driver “a sensational wingman.”

Bottas told the media he was unhappy with that comment, and the two made up soon thereafter. Given the info presented so far, why did Valtteri accept to be kept on a tight leash for one more year?

To put it bluntly, no other team on the field can offer him a No. 1 position for the 2021 season. It would also be foolish to step out of the most successful car for a second-rate racing car at his age.

Now here’s the kicker. “We are very excited that Valtteri will stay with the team for at least one more season,” declared Toto, and “at least” suggests the utmost obvious.

To the point, Merc intends to employ Bottas’ services once again for 2022 unless something better - as in a more dignified role within another team - comes up for the Finn.

Valtteri Bottas Formula 1 2021 Formula 1 racing driver motorsport F1 Toto Wolff
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day