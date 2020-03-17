Here's the Bottas and Hamilton Match you Never Knew you Wanted

Ever wondered what Valtteri Bottas would look like if he had Lewis Hamilton's cornrows? What do you mean 'No'? Why not? Well, anyway, a Redditor with a sense of humor did the work and swapped teammates' faces, resulting in an interesting 2020 F1 lineup. We have alternate events, so why not alternate-looking drivers?
Bottas' face on Hamilton's head looks spot on (there's a sentence we never thought we'd write). The face swap is so good that maybe someone should get in touch with the Finn and try and frankenstein him into this Valwis Bottaston hybrid in real life. His teammate Lewterri Hamiltas, on the other hand, looks a bit off. Maybe it's the hair.
Meanwhile, we had to do a double-take looking at the new Alpha Tauri drivers, Daniil Gasly and Pierre Kvyat. They could pretty much be the same person, as the face swap works great for both and, if we didn't know them, we'd definitely be fooled.
What's happened with the Ferrari drivers is going to haunt us for a while, and we're also going to need some eye bleach after the nightmare fuel that is the face-swapped Red Bull lineup. Let's quickly find one that looks good.
Oh, how about the Haas drivers? That swap worked out fine, probably because both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have beards and they also have a similar face shape. Antonio Giovinazzi's face works alright with Kimi Raikkonen's head, but the reverse hybrid looks like a sloth in the headlights (sorry, Kimi).
Lando Norris' hairstyle works well with Carlos Sainz's eyes and five o'clock mustache, resulting in a look reminiscent of Wagner Moura's Escobar in Narcos. George Russell's face is a natural match with Nicholas Latifi's head, but not the other way around, sadly. Again, it's probably the hair. Lastly, the Racing Point face swap is just as impressive as Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll's results in Formula 1.
Which one's your favorite face swap? Let us know in the comments. Or feel free to play some Kiss, Marry, Kill, if that's your thing.
