Ferrari 312B “Tribute” Is Not Your Typical Formula 1 Racing Car Rendering

This isn’t the first time we’ve talked about EPTA Design of London. The studio behind the stillborn “DBS55” is back with a rendering of the 312B, one of the most striking single-seat racing cars from the Prancing Horse.
Penned by design head Luigi Memola, the twelve-cylinder Fezza wears the “Tribute” moniker because it serves as a reminder of Maranello’s trailblazing track warrior. The neo-retro makeover is chock-full of carbon fiber and over-the-top aero trickery, including a massive rear diffuser and aerodynamic wheel covers.
You’ll also notice modern sponsors on the car, including the infamous Mission Winnow decals from Marlboro, Shell, Hublot, Puma, Sabelt, Ray-Ban, and Pirelli. Speaking of which, the tire tread is a throwback to old-school rubber shoes.
One of the renderings includes a driver in racing overalls whose face isn’t pictured. The helmet, however, features the colors of the German flag. Ferrari had a lot of success with German racers over the years, with Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher coming to mind. Sebastian Vettel, unfortunately, doesn’t count.
The aerial shot is interesting in its own right, giving us a little glimpse of the Ferrari 001 “boxer” engine. The quotation marks are necessary because we’re actually dealing with a flat-twelve plant, also known as a V12 angled at 180 degrees.
Maranello’s Scuderia went for this engine architecture in order to lower the center of gravity and to clear the airflow beneath the rear wing. Raced from 1970 to early 1975 in various specifications, the 312B takes its name from 3.0 liters, 12 cylinders, and a “boxer” configuration. Out of 70 races, the car racked up 10 wins.
’75 was when the 312T entered the scene, an evolution of the 312B sporting a reworked flat-twelve engine with more than 510 horsepower on deck. The B had to go because of the inherent handling issues, and the T in 312T comes from the transverse-mounted transmission of the championship-winning racecar.
You’ll also notice modern sponsors on the car, including the infamous Mission Winnow decals from Marlboro, Shell, Hublot, Puma, Sabelt, Ray-Ban, and Pirelli. Speaking of which, the tire tread is a throwback to old-school rubber shoes.
One of the renderings includes a driver in racing overalls whose face isn’t pictured. The helmet, however, features the colors of the German flag. Ferrari had a lot of success with German racers over the years, with Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher coming to mind. Sebastian Vettel, unfortunately, doesn’t count.
The aerial shot is interesting in its own right, giving us a little glimpse of the Ferrari 001 “boxer” engine. The quotation marks are necessary because we’re actually dealing with a flat-twelve plant, also known as a V12 angled at 180 degrees.
Maranello’s Scuderia went for this engine architecture in order to lower the center of gravity and to clear the airflow beneath the rear wing. Raced from 1970 to early 1975 in various specifications, the 312B takes its name from 3.0 liters, 12 cylinders, and a “boxer” configuration. Out of 70 races, the car racked up 10 wins.
’75 was when the 312T entered the scene, an evolution of the 312B sporting a reworked flat-twelve engine with more than 510 horsepower on deck. The B had to go because of the inherent handling issues, and the T in 312T comes from the transverse-mounted transmission of the championship-winning racecar.