Tuned 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Lamborghini, Obliteration Follows

From the independent rear suspension brought by the current S550 generation, to the dual-clutch tranny and the 760 hp supercharged V8, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a muscle car that's not afraid of mid-engined toys. As such, the straight-line battle we have here, which sees the 'Stang fighting a Lamborghini, shouldn't come as a surprise.
The two got together during a hot racing night and you should know the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine was just one of the cars that duked it out with the Blue Oval machine. And while some of the GT500's opponents came from its own class, such as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, others were totally different machines, with a Porsche 911 Turbo S being an example as good as any.
However, please don't use such shenanigans as examples and make sure to head over to the track when you feel the time for racing has come, just to keep everything as safe as possible.
Now, the 5.2-liter Predator engine of the Shelby had been taken to the gym. As such, the list of mods includes the pulley, an E85 setup, the removal of the catalytic converters and the intercooler. And while the beast was still on the factory wheels at the time of the adventure, the stock tires had been left behind in favor of Nitto NT05 units. Thus, the output jumped to around 900 horsepower.
Then again, the driver of the Mustang had quite the competition, since the Lamborghini Huracan he battled had been gifted with a twin-turbo kit, along with a host of supporting mods - in a different video, YouTuber Rush Shift, who caught the stunt on camera, used a different clip to explain the Lambo had been dialed all the way to 1,400 ponies, even though we don't know the exact setup used for this race.
PS: The sprinting action kicks off at the 2:30 point of the clip below.
