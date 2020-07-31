Twin-Turbo Ford Mustang Boss 302 Races Lamborghini, Destruction Occurs

When you decide to apply the twin-turbo treatment to a Ford Mustang Boss 302, you know there's going to be trouble. And with a YouTuber now holding such a forced induction pony in his garage, we can zoom in on what that meant in his case.
As the muscle car aficionados among you are well aware, the Boss 302, in its standard or all-out Laguna Seca form, was the meanest ex-generation model you could grab short of the supercharged GT500.
However, while the updated 5.0-liter V8 of the GT was taken to 444 horsepower, the said output won't take one all that far in terms of straight-line racing, which is where the turbines mentioned above come into play.
Returning to the point made in the intro, YouTuber Rush Shift started out by experiencing some actual trouble, since the heavily modded 'Stang had multiple tech problems, something one might arguably expect when pushing an engine to 1,000 horsepower. For the record, the motor also uses a nitrous kit.
However, now that the issues have been overcome, the time has come to put the Boss to racing work. You know, for another kind of trouble.
And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll see the boosted pony duking it out with multiple modded beasts, as part of a hot racing night.
Well, one of the races saw the Boss 302 meeting another twin-turbo animal, albeit an extremely different one. We're talking about a Lamborghini Huracan that has been massaged by Sheepy Race. And, thanks to various supporting mods, the 5.2-liter V10 engine of the Raging Bull has been pushed to 1,400 hp (the stock engine can be taken to over 800 hp, but going past that point without upgrading the internals isn't safe)
Now, while the battles kick off at the 3:15 point of the clip below (the Lambo fight awaits you at the 7:00 timestamp), please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing, just to try and keep things on the safe side.
However, while the updated 5.0-liter V8 of the GT was taken to 444 horsepower, the said output won't take one all that far in terms of straight-line racing, which is where the turbines mentioned above come into play.
Returning to the point made in the intro, YouTuber Rush Shift started out by experiencing some actual trouble, since the heavily modded 'Stang had multiple tech problems, something one might arguably expect when pushing an engine to 1,000 horsepower. For the record, the motor also uses a nitrous kit.
However, now that the issues have been overcome, the time has come to put the Boss to racing work. You know, for another kind of trouble.
And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll see the boosted pony duking it out with multiple modded beasts, as part of a hot racing night.
Well, one of the races saw the Boss 302 meeting another twin-turbo animal, albeit an extremely different one. We're talking about a Lamborghini Huracan that has been massaged by Sheepy Race. And, thanks to various supporting mods, the 5.2-liter V10 engine of the Raging Bull has been pushed to 1,400 hp (the stock engine can be taken to over 800 hp, but going past that point without upgrading the internals isn't safe)
Now, while the battles kick off at the 3:15 point of the clip below (the Lambo fight awaits you at the 7:00 timestamp), please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing, just to try and keep things on the safe side.