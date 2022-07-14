Low-Mileage BMW M1 Listed on Bring a Trailer, Won’t Sell for Cheap

The M division gave us the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful 3.0 CSL in May 1972. Then came the rather obscure homologation special, the 530 MLE for the South African market, in 1976. The peeps at BMW Motorsport GmbH cemented their go-faster prowess with the M1, codenamed E26, introduced to great critical acclaim in October 1978 at the Salon de Paris.

21 photos