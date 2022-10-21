Mercedes-AMG G 63 Rides Titanium Gray on 22s, Has Designo Touch and Low Miles

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has a long and fabled history, plus a successful tale of transformation. So, no wonder everyone wants a piece of the luxury off-road SUV action.
Sometimes known as the G-Wagen because it’s short for ‘Geländewagen,’ the Mercedes-Benz G-Class was born from a military off-road vehicle in 1979. And, to this day, it is a 4WD vehicle produced by Magna Steyr in Austria (the same contract manufacturer for the BMW Z4 and Toyota GR Supra ‘twins’) even though it is sold under the proud Mercedes-Benz banner.
Alas, the version everyone wants is the one sporting the Mercedes-AMG and G 63 monikers, especially when dealing with the contemporary iteration. Luckily, everyone knows there is a big market for these luxurious yet capable off-roaders, so everyone around the aftermarket realm tries to provide their option for standing out in the posh G-Class crowd. Now, if you follow the exploits of San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring, you already know this ritzy dealership is a big provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs.
And they recently prepared a fashionable, off-road luxury SUV for sale that might easily rival NFL’s Shaq Thompson and his latest G 63 acquisition. This is a 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63 example dressed up in Titanium Gray and riding on cool, black-contrasting 22-inch wheels. It also features the Mercedes Designo touch, along with an Espresso interior and lots of carbon fiber trim, as well as the Night Package.
Other important highlights revolve around the low 3k-mile odometer reading, which equates to around 4,828 km, as well as the fact that one needs to ‘DM’ the aftermarket outlet to establish the asking quotation basics. As for technical details, there are none, but we already know them: 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 577 hp, 4.5-second sprint to 62 mph/100 kph, and a 149 mph (240 kph) top speed with the optional AMG Driver’s Package.
