You Can’t Go Wrong With a Black-on-Black Range Rover And Former NFL Star Koa Misi Knows It

Range Rover is the flagship SUV of the British premium car manufacturer, Land Rover, and it’s a very popular choice among celebrities and other high-profile names. For example, former NFL star Koa Misi has just made the move and got himself a black-on-black Range Rover.
Koa Misi, whose full name is Nawa'akoa Lisiate Foti Analeseanoa "Koa" Misi, might not be in the NFL anymore, but that doesn't mean he can't ride around in style.
Misi, who used to play for the Miami Dolphins, has just treated himself to a brand-new car, a Range Rover. He bought it from Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, which provides exotics and other luxury cars to athletes and other famous names.
The one he opted for is a 2022 model year, which comes with a long wheelbase and seven seats. It's painted black, with a matching interior, and has already been fitted with black aftermarket 24-inch multi-spoke wheels from Forgiato, in 24 inches.
The dealership had originally posted the vehicle on October 21, before editing the description on October 23 to reveal its new owner, Misi.
The Range Rover has been around since 1969 and it spreads over five generations. The latest one was introduced in 2021 and offers two body styles, the standard and the long wheelbase, with the latter offering a five- and a seven-seat configuration. The model is available in several trims, including the SE, SV, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition.
The long wheelbase version with seven seats is only offered with a 395-hp 3.0-liter L6 or a 523-horsepower 4.4-liter V8. However, according to Champion Motoring’s description, this black-on-black SUV is powered by a V6 engine, although they didn’t give more details on the powertrain. The dealership either wanted to say an Ingenium straight-six or a V8, given that Range Rover hasn’t been powered by a V6 since ditching it for the 2020 model year.
Nevertheless, it’ll make a comfortable and stylish choice for Koa Misi, who will have enough space and premium features to enjoy.
