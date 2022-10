2023 Nissan Juke Heading to Australia With Visual and Technical Updates

kW

Featuring the same aerodynamic changes that debuted on the electrified models , the 2023 Nissan Juke also has new badging, two more color options, the Ceramic Gray, and Magnetic Blue, and new 17-inch wheels on the first two trim levels. The ST-L, ST-L+, and Ti sport a new luggage board, and intelligent key. The Bose premium audio has two rear speakers in the latter two models.Pricing starts at AU$28,390 (US$18,105), and standard gear includes the 17-inch wheels, LED DRLs, automatic LED headlamps, auto-folding side mirrors with heating, 4.2-inch instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, voice recognition, cloth upholstery, and numerous safety gizmos. The ST+ starts at AU$31,140 (US$19,860) and adds LED front fog lamps, climate control, heated front seats, digital radio, sat-nav, and front parking sensors.Stepping up to the ST-L means paying at least AU$34,440 (US$21,965). This version adds 19-inch wheels, intelligent key, push-button start, ambient lighting, 7-inch TFT display, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, leather-accented seats, steering wheel, and gearshift lever, and others. The ST-L+ starts at AU$35,540 (US$22,665), and brings white leather-accented trim, black chrome details, and 10-speaker Bose audio. The Ti / TiO has an MSRP of AU$36,890 (US$23,525) and comes with additional features, including rear privacy windows, illuminated kick plates, and follow-me-home headlights.Powering the 2023 Nissan Juke in Australia is the same turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine. It is hooked up to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission as standard and produces 84(115 ps / 113 hp) and 180 Nm (lb-ft) of torque. The subcompact crossover returns 5.8 l/100 km (40.55 mpg US) on average, which makes it one of the most “fuel-efficient SUVs” locally, the automaker says.