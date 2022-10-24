2023 Nissan Juke Heading to Australia With Visual and Technical Updates

Nissan has announced a series of updates for the 2023 Juke in Australia, which will arrive at dealers early next year in five grades, named the ST, ST+, ST-L, ST-L+, and Ti / TiO.
Featuring the same aerodynamic changes that debuted on the electrified models, the 2023 Nissan Juke also has new badging, two more color options, the Ceramic Gray, and Magnetic Blue, and new 17-inch wheels on the first two trim levels. The ST-L, ST-L+, and Ti sport a new luggage board, and intelligent key. The Bose premium audio has two rear speakers in the latter two models.
Pricing starts at AU$28,390 (US$18,105), and standard gear includes the 17-inch wheels, LED DRLs, automatic LED headlamps, auto-folding side mirrors with heating, 4.2-inch instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, voice recognition, cloth upholstery, and numerous safety gizmos. The ST+ starts at AU$31,140 (US$19,860) and adds LED front fog lamps, climate control, heated front seats, digital radio, sat-nav, and front parking sensors.
Stepping up to the ST-L means paying at least AU$34,440 (US$21,965). This version adds 19-inch wheels, intelligent key, push-button start, ambient lighting, 7-inch TFT display, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, leather-accented seats, steering wheel, and gearshift lever, and others. The ST-L+ starts at AU$35,540 (US$22,665), and brings white leather-accented trim, black chrome details, and 10-speaker Bose audio. The Ti / TiO has an MSRP of AU$36,890 (US$23,525) and comes with additional features, including rear privacy windows, illuminated kick plates, and follow-me-home headlights.
Powering the 2023 Nissan Juke in Australia is the same turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine. It is hooked up to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission as standard and produces 84 kW (115 ps / 113 hp) and 180 Nm (lb-ft) of torque. The subcompact crossover returns 5.8 l/100 km (40.55 mpg US) on average, which makes it one of the most “fuel-efficient SUVs” locally, the automaker says.
