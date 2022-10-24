DIY Ford Transit Van Conversion Hides a Luxurious Interior, Is Packed With Amenities

With amenities such as an electronic elevator bed lift system, Wi-Fi, a fully equipped kitchen, and a spacious, queen-size bed, this Ford Transit van is a stealth, luxury house on wheels.
Ford Transit vans are perfect candidates for van conversions, but they do have their limitations in terms of available space, height, and so on. This particular vehicle though offers more than meets the eye, being one of the most aesthetically-pleasing and impressive builds I’ve come across lately.
The wood and white furniture combination throughout the van contributes to a stylish and warm vibe. A barn-style door separates the cab driver from the rest of the van, as preferred by the owner. The first "room" you see when you step inside the van is the kitchen, which is modern and fully equipped. It comes with a large sink, a two-burner propane stove, and a fridge/freezer hidden in one of the kitchen cabinets. And speaking of cabinets, the van is full of them, so storage is not an issue.
Further toward the back, there’s a lounge/dining area with a swiveling table, LED strips for mood lighting, and benches on each side. It can sit around seven to eight people, according to the owner, and the benches come with built-in storage. This is also the area where all the tech devices are mounted so that the owner can benefit from internet regardless of where he’s at.
Just above the lounge area, you have a large, queen size bed that comes up and down with the help of a DIY electronic lift system.
Two white curtains in the back of the van serve as a light softener and when open, they can offer great views of the surroundings.
The only thing missing from the van is a bathroom, but that was by choice, as the owner preferred to use the space allocated to it in different ways.
The van conversion was a DIY project of the owner and took approximately three months to complete. Here’s a tour of it below.
