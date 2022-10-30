1971 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL Gets ICON 4x4's Derelict Treatment

This year’s edition of the automotive specialty products trade event will see the debut of ICON 4x4’s newest Derelict project, a 1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL.
ICON 4×4’s Derelict series has been around for 11 years and proved a winning formula for the custom builder from the get-go, with its very first 1952 Chevrolet Deluxe Business Coupe Derelict project stealing hearts at that year’s SEMA show.
Now, the aftermarket specialists at the Los Angeles-based tuner exerted their expertise on the iconic 1971 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL 6.3 sedan, the ultimate luxury car of its era and one of the greatest Mercedes ever to roll out of the company’s factory in Stuttgart.
The Mercedes-Benz 300SEL was produced by the German carmaker from 1968 to 1972 and was one of the fastest cars in the world when it was first introduced.
ICON 4x4’s project has taken more than three years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to complete, but a simple glance at the final result will tell you that it was all worth it.
“Take timeless classic vehicles from any maker, from almost any era, then re-imagine them for modern use. [...] Our specialty is preserving everything that we love about vintage cars while making them more fun and enjoyable to drive,” Jonathan Ward, founder and lead designer at Icon, explains.
The exterior of the Mercedes-Benz 300SEL has been carefully refurbished to preserve the irreplaceable wabi-sabi finish. As such, the car retains its period-correct look, but the sheetmetal wears its age, and some touches of stainless steel and chrome complete the outside design.
The interior, meanwhile, has received new upholstery but this one, too, retains the original factory pattern. Restored wood trim is present throughout, and the vehicle also benefits from heated front seats and a new HVAC system. It also features an original sound system upgraded with Bluetooth connectivity, an amp, four Focal two-way speakers, and dual subwoofers.
While the high-end restomod remains faithful to the ‘70s aesthetics in terms of exterior and interior design, the Derelict Benz hides a wide array of modern components under its body, the first of which was probably the fully custom powder-coated chassis built by Art Morrison with coil-over springs at all four corners and an independent rear suspension.
sedan was based on the W109 chassis and was powered by a 6.3-liter fuel-injected M100 V8. That engine was replaced by a smaller, lighter, and more reliable 6.2-liter V8 Supercharged LS9 engine by GM. The high-performance mill is normally capable of churning out 638 hp and 604ft-lbs of torque, but in this application, it only sends around 470 hp to the wheels through a hand-built Chevy 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission.
The Derelict 1971 Mercedes Benz 300SEL rides on custom-made one-piece billet aluminum wheels by EVOD Industries, and other improvements include new custom wiring throughout the car, LED lighting systems, and new rack-and-pinion steering for improved maneuverability.
The newest addition to ICON’s Derelict series will be on display at SEMA 2022 in Las Vegas from November 1 to November 4. The Mercedes-Benz 300SEL Derelict is available via special commission, and its price starts at $450,000.
