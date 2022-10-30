Citroen 2CV "Dölüggs" Is a Custom Mini Truck Hauling a Camper Built From Scratch

The hatchback variant known as a four-door saloon is arguably the most popular, but Citroen made sure that the 2CV becomes a high-selling all-rounder and also built a panel van and even a pickup variant. All told, the 2CV is impressively versatile for an economy car that's less than four meters (157.5 inches) long.
But none of the factory-built iterations compare to the 2CV "Dölüggs," a semi-style conversion that hauls a stylish camper built from scratch. Built by a man from Switzerland, it's perhaps the most intriguing 2CV-based vehicle ever built.
This project started out as Bernd's childhood dream. Following decades of plans and drawings, the semi-camper combo was transferred from paper into reality beginning in 1996, when Bernd started working on the car. But there's a catch here because while it may look like a 2CV, it's actually an Acadiane underneath.
If you're not familiar with the latter, it's a panel van version of the Citroen Dyane. It was introduced in 1977 as a replacement for the 2CV utility model.
And the revised bodywork isn't the only major change behind this semi-style 2CV. The car also features a 4x4 system activated with a switch between the seats, two gas tanks for extended mileage, and a slightly more modern engine from the Citroen Visa.
But the latter is still related to the engines that Citroen offered in the 2CV because Bernd went with the 652cc two-cylinder boxer found in the base model. It's only slightly larger than the final 602cc iteration fitted in the 2CV and cranks out 34 horsepower. That's only five horses more but enough to haul a trailer at reasonable speeds.
Speaking of which, Bernd says the 2CV is not impressively fast, but that it can safely travel at up to 90 kph (56 mph) when hauling the trailer. By itself, the 2CV reaches 105 kph (65 mph).
trailer was built from scratch and it took Bernd about two years to put it together. With an aluminum chassis and structure with Dibond composite panels, the camper is spacious enough to accommodate a double bed, a toilet, a kitchen area with a fridge and a stove, and even a small office section.
Bernd also installed an expanding roof, which allows him to stand inside the camper in order to cook. The camper is completely off the grid when it comes to electricity, as it relies on batteries stored in a cupboard and solar panels mounted on the roof. Bernd says the camper needs gas to operate the stove, the fridge, and the heating system though.
While not particularly fancy on the inside, the camper is more than suited for long trips and week-long off-the-grid living.
Bernd says he used the 2CV camper to travel from Greece to Sweden, a 5,000-km (3,107-mile) journey he completed in about three weeks. He also traveled from Portugal close to the eastern Russian border, so the 2CV camper's reliability is not an issue.
Volkswagen California with everything he spent from R&D to materials. But he doesn't regret taking this route.
And he doesn't plan on stopping here either because he also wants to build a mini camper based on another Citroen 2CV. Until that happens, check out the super awesome "Dölüggs" motorhome in the video below.
But none of the factory-built iterations compare to the 2CV "Dölüggs," a semi-style conversion that hauls a stylish camper built from scratch. Built by a man from Switzerland, it's perhaps the most intriguing 2CV-based vehicle ever built.
This project started out as Bernd's childhood dream. Following decades of plans and drawings, the semi-camper combo was transferred from paper into reality beginning in 1996, when Bernd started working on the car. But there's a catch here because while it may look like a 2CV, it's actually an Acadiane underneath.
If you're not familiar with the latter, it's a panel van version of the Citroen Dyane. It was introduced in 1977 as a replacement for the 2CV utility model.
And the revised bodywork isn't the only major change behind this semi-style 2CV. The car also features a 4x4 system activated with a switch between the seats, two gas tanks for extended mileage, and a slightly more modern engine from the Citroen Visa.
But the latter is still related to the engines that Citroen offered in the 2CV because Bernd went with the 652cc two-cylinder boxer found in the base model. It's only slightly larger than the final 602cc iteration fitted in the 2CV and cranks out 34 horsepower. That's only five horses more but enough to haul a trailer at reasonable speeds.
Speaking of which, Bernd says the 2CV is not impressively fast, but that it can safely travel at up to 90 kph (56 mph) when hauling the trailer. By itself, the 2CV reaches 105 kph (65 mph).
trailer was built from scratch and it took Bernd about two years to put it together. With an aluminum chassis and structure with Dibond composite panels, the camper is spacious enough to accommodate a double bed, a toilet, a kitchen area with a fridge and a stove, and even a small office section.
Bernd also installed an expanding roof, which allows him to stand inside the camper in order to cook. The camper is completely off the grid when it comes to electricity, as it relies on batteries stored in a cupboard and solar panels mounted on the roof. Bernd says the camper needs gas to operate the stove, the fridge, and the heating system though.
While not particularly fancy on the inside, the camper is more than suited for long trips and week-long off-the-grid living.
Bernd says he used the 2CV camper to travel from Greece to Sweden, a 5,000-km (3,107-mile) journey he completed in about three weeks. He also traveled from Portugal close to the eastern Russian border, so the 2CV camper's reliability is not an issue.
Volkswagen California with everything he spent from R&D to materials. But he doesn't regret taking this route.
And he doesn't plan on stopping here either because he also wants to build a mini camper based on another Citroen 2CV. Until that happens, check out the super awesome "Dölüggs" motorhome in the video below.