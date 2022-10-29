Casita Liberty Is a Nimble Fiberglass Trailer That Won't Eat Up All Your Life Savings

Casita Travel Trailers has been on the U.S. market for almost 40 years. The company aims to provide reliable and durable mobile habitats built from fiberglass. I recently discovered it and talked about the Independence model, which turned out to be a versatile and affordable camper.
Casita’s designs are relatively similar for all its vehicles. They’re single-axle trailers with a fiberglass exterior and interior and a single-axle setup.
First of all, I want to point out a significant selling point for the Casita Liberty – it comes at a base price of $31,000 (€30,990 at the time of writing) for the Standard model and $33,000 (€32,987) for the Deluxe one. You might think, “Hm, that’s a minor price difference. Probably isn’t worth it to go for the Deluxe.” Well, the Deluxe has an en-suite bathroom, a major bonus for most people. Moreover, it sleeps only two compared to the Standard's four.
The trailer is structurally sound too. Its body sits on a heavy-duty steel frame connected to capable suspension mounts. It has a dry weight of 2,210 lbs. (1,000 kg.) for the Standard and 2,480 lbs. (1,125 kg.) for the Deluxe. The aerodynamic design and low weight perfectly combine to offer a stable towing experience.
Don’t expect too many exterior features – you won’t find the galley kitchen like on models from other manufacturers, but there are some water and energy ports. To the rear, there’s a spare wheel. You’ll also discover two LPG canisters housed in the front.
You'll notice a wardrobe close to your right as you enter, perfect for storing some of your clothes. In addition, there are other storage spaces in the vehicle in the form of wrap-around overhead cabinets.
As I mentioned earlier, the en-suite bathroom might be worth spending a bit more on the Deluxe version. It’s small and straightforward, featuring a toilet, sink, shower, and a small window. It might not sound like much, but at least you have a private spot to care for your daily hygienic needs. If you opt for the Standard Variant, you’ll get two bunk beds instead of the bathroom.
A nice touch for the space is the fully-operable screened picture windows, which provide cross ventilation and lots of natural lighting.
The bedroom/lounge area is customizable. It features the same design as the Casita Independence, so you won’t find a permanent dinette area. Instead, the two dinette tables and seats can be configured into a double bed or two small single beds, or you can take up the whole area and create a spacious king-size bed. Moreover, you can also arrange the double bed toward the rear and leave the other table for seating or dining. So depending on how many souls you have on board, you can create the setup you need.
off-grid is your thing, you might also want to go for the optional deep-cycle battery upgrade and solar panels.
Safety is critical for the manufacturer; that’s why the smoke and LP Gas detector are standard, accompanied by other options.
It might not be a fully-equipped camper, but you can still have a pleasurable experience when adventuring with the Casita Liberty. Add some upgrades you feel you need, and you’re ready to hit the road and live in a deluxe manner for quite a low price.
