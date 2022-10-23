The Seemingly Small King Kimberley Off-Road Trailer Can Comfortably Fit a Whole Family

Swag Campers is an Australian family-owned business. Since 2008, the company has grown into one of Australia's most trusted campers and caravans builders, with thousands of units sold nationwide. They have a wide range of products, including hard floor camper trailers and hybrid options.
According to the company, over 50% of all vans sold in Australia are imported, and about 98% of the products fitted to Australian-made vans are imported. Swag Campers designs each of its models in-house, and even though its campers undergo the manufacturing process in China, they are then rigorously tested and produced to Australian standards. Moreover, they proudly use many Australian-supplied products.
King Kimberley is one of the two off-road campers on offer, and it was launched earlier this year. It's a larger upgrade to the company's best-selling vehicle. Surprisingly, not only does it offer a bunch of practical features, but it can also sleep up to 6 people! "Where would they fit?" you might ask. Well, read on, and I'll explain everything.
company's website, King Kimberley is only available to the Australian market. However, if it turns out to be a good fit for you and you're not from Australia, contact the company, and maybe you'll work out a way of getting the trailer to your location.
King Kimberley features a lightweight and forward-fold design. Including the batteries and poles, it weighs 1,690 kg (3,725 lbs.) and has an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 2,250 kg (4,960 lbs.). It's not that sizeable wither when compared to other campers, as it has a hitch-to-rear length of 5.5 meters (18 feet) and a width of 2.15 meters (7 feet).
The lightweight composite panels are connected to a solid full-welded hot-dip frame that sits on a single-piece hot-dipped galvanized chassis. The trailer is built to withstand hardcore off-road conditions. It boasts a proven SCT heavy-duty independent suspension with dual SCT off-road shocks. Moreover, the 16-inch wheels are specially designed to help absorb the impact of driving on rough terrains, and there's a spare on the back.
Starting with the exterior – you'll find a well-equipped slide-out stainless-steel kitchen with loads of storage, a four–burner hob, a lockable pantry box, and a 75-liter (19.8-gallon) dual-zone fridge. There's a small storage box and LPG canister holders at the front. A tunnel boot is located just by the door, which can also be accessed from the inside. You'll discover different ports around the vehicle, a battery management system, and other boxes where the full annex and the touring awning (which fully covers the kitchen area) are stored.
The interior is very quick to set up. You'll have to pop it out, attach the pole system and extend the large 14 oz (396 grams) woven canvas, which will cover the vehicle all around. It also comes with a 3-year warranty.
King Kimberley's utilities have been carefully selected to provide a premium and comfortable camping experience. Typically, the off-grid options come in a separate pack, but they have been included as bonuses for the time being. The trailer comes with a 170-liter (45-gallon) freshwater tank, 12 V water pump, portable gas hot water system and shower, a smart charger, 200 W Solar Blanket, and others.
All in all, this trailer camper offers ample room for Aussie families; it's easy to tow and will have no issue being taken off the beaten path.
