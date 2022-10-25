Limited Edition Airstream Was Turned Into a Luxury Oasis in an Unexpected Setting

The unmistakable Airstream trailer is a common sight throughout the U.S., but it definitely stands out when spotted in other places around the world. Even more so, when it’s part of a limited edition. This particular one is found in the spectacular wild beauty of a famous region in Spain, packed with modern amenities for the contemporary nature lover.
Sitting close to majestic mountains and a small Spanish village in Andalusia, Spain, this unexpected glamping retreat is both luxurious and retro. The iconic American trailer looks right at home here, but it’s a rare sight in the area. It’s a Christopher Deam Limited Edition model, part of the International CCD series.
Deam is an award-winning architect and designer who has created several design versions for Airstream, throughout more than a decade, including the International CCD, Signature Series, and Sterling. According to Archinect, many associate Deam’s name with the renewed interest in the brand.
He was mostly inspired by the timeless trailer’s neutral aesthetics and versatility, compared to other models out there. “It doesn’t matter whether [the Airstream] is being towed by a Ford Explorer or a Jaguar XK-E, it stands on its own and doesn’t visually fight the vehicle towing it,” said the designer.
Back to the trailer turned glamping retreat in Andalusia, its owner wanted style to meet function. Despite the remote location, guests get to enjoy a comfortable stay, which includes Wi-Fi, heating, air conditioning, and an entertainment system.
The bedroom is big enough to accommodate a couple, the kitchen is fitted with all the basics, and there’s a welcoming living area. In addition to the bathroom inside the trailer, there’s also an outdoor plunge pool, perfect for hot days, and an unexpected luxury. Add this to the lounge area outside the trailer, and you’ve got a tempting glamping set-up.
An iconic vehicle in itself, and a luxurious oasis in a unique setting, this stylish Airstream stands out and doesn’t require a trip to America. Glamping enthusiasts can book it through Airbnb.
