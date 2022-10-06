Limited Space Doesn’t Stop This Off-Grid Tiny Home From Flaunting a Cool Rooftop Deck

This time of the year is great for glamping and trying out some new places – the weather is still forgiving, and chilly evenings are perfect for gathering around a fire pit. Then, when the night comes, gazing at the stars from your cozy bed is the best way to fall asleep.
This tiny house is carefully tucked away in a wonderful location – the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Sitting on farmland in the historic area of Gilmanton, it’s surrounded not just by gorgeous nature views, but also by plenty of farm animals. It immediately stands out due to its shape, made to squeeze in a charming rooftop deck.
Who needs large interior spaces, when you’ve got a deck like that, plus a private patio? After all, the whole point is to spend more times outside. Although the host of this off-grid Airbnb doesn’t specify the tiny home’s exact dimensions, you can tell that it’s really tiny. Two people can feel at home in it, as long as they’re ok with a queen-size bed, a very compact bathroom, and a small kitchen with just the basics.
Still, this micro dwelling manages to offer that indoor-outdoor flow that’s so appreciated when it comes to glamping. That’s because in addition to the beautiful deck on top, it also boasts an unusually large skylounge, considering the overall space. The bedroom area is only big enough to fit in the bed, but gazing through that sky lounge every night will surely make guest feel more connected to the outdoors.
The place is also beautifully decorated, with a boho-inspired theme. Hot water plus central heating and air conditioning keep the atmosphere pleasant at all times, while HDTV, books, and games are available for entertainment. However, most of the time will most likely be spent outside, barbecuing, exploring the area, or just chilling with a glass of wine (glasses are provided).
Cozy but ingenious, this tiny vacation home proves that it doesn’t take much to enjoy a great outdoors experience.
Who needs large interior spaces, when you’ve got a deck like that, plus a private patio? After all, the whole point is to spend more times outside. Although the host of this off-grid Airbnb doesn’t specify the tiny home’s exact dimensions, you can tell that it’s really tiny. Two people can feel at home in it, as long as they’re ok with a queen-size bed, a very compact bathroom, and a small kitchen with just the basics.
Still, this micro dwelling manages to offer that indoor-outdoor flow that’s so appreciated when it comes to glamping. That’s because in addition to the beautiful deck on top, it also boasts an unusually large skylounge, considering the overall space. The bedroom area is only big enough to fit in the bed, but gazing through that sky lounge every night will surely make guest feel more connected to the outdoors.
The place is also beautifully decorated, with a boho-inspired theme. Hot water plus central heating and air conditioning keep the atmosphere pleasant at all times, while HDTV, books, and games are available for entertainment. However, most of the time will most likely be spent outside, barbecuing, exploring the area, or just chilling with a glass of wine (glasses are provided).
Cozy but ingenious, this tiny vacation home proves that it doesn’t take much to enjoy a great outdoors experience.