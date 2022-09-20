Off-Grid Tiny Home Nestled in an Australian Paradise Boasts a Unique Outdoor Kitchen

Clancy and Fiona are the couple behind the Palmer & Gunn brand. After purchasing an old farm in a beautiful location, near the Springbrook National Park in Austinville Valley, Australia, they also built a special tiny home on the property, which quickly became very popular.
The Wee Tiny is unique in many ways. First of all, it was built with sustainability in mind and it shows. This house wasn’t meant to look flashy or hide modern luxuries. It was built using as many reclaimed materials as possible, to which vintage fittings and antique doors and windows were added. There’s little furniture inside, but also vintage.
Wee Tiny is also an off-grid retreat, running on solar power. There’s no TV and Wi-Fi, and even phone reception isn’t all that great. But at least you can charge your phone and enjoy listening to music on a Bluetooth speaker.
There’s no traditional bathroom or kitchen either. The toilet is a composting one, and the outdoor wood fire-hot tub is perfect for relaxing moments, while enjoying the view. The very tiny outdoor kitchen fits in the home’s veranda and is surprisingly well equipped, boasting a three-burner gas stove and small oven, a small ice chest, and bench space for cooking. A kettle, a toaster, and basic cooking utensils are also available.
The interior is no less surprising. The bed that’s big enough for two sits at one end of the house, while the other end reveals an unexpected bathtub, sitting in the open-space living area. Not just any bathtub, but a cast iron claw foot one, that’s been carefully restored. The white, high-pitched ceilings make the place feel more spacious and luminous.
The goal was to minimize the impact on the environment, while inspiring people to enjoy “slow living,” exploring the beautiful surroundings. The Wee Tiny seems like the right place for that. For rental details, you can find out more over at Palmer and Gunn.
