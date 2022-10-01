Car Influencer's 30-Acre Property Misses Devastating Effects of Hurricane Ian by a Whisker

Last month, Larry Chen, in collaboration with Hagerty, began a special series Capturing Car Culture. They featured American vlogger and drifter Adam LZ in his 30-acre property. Adam did more than just talk about his massive car collection but also took Larry on a wild drift session on his private track. The pictures captured were epic.
Well, things have taken a drastic turn on Adam’s 30-acre property since we last featured that amazing story. As you’re probably aware, parts of the United States are currently experiencing the wrong side of mother nature.
While Hurricane Ian is causing massive destruction to human property in parts of Florida, Adam LZ’s 30-acre property missed it by a whisker Wednesday night. Even though the real effects of the hurricane will come out after the weather calms down – he’s happy no one on his property got hurt.
“Every single person on the compound is safe, and we got very lucky with this Hurricane Ian. I know a lot of people on the West Coast of Florida dealt with some insane life-threatening flooding. We made it out. We’re very fortunate,” he said while posting a morning aftermath update.
Adam is lucky his house is positioned on high ground. Therefore, they only dealt with a lot of down debris. The lower section of his property had minor flooding, enough to paddle a tiny canoe through.
“Thankfully, if we look over the building, the water never got high enough to get into the main shop. We did find some leaks over on the right side of the building from the roof. But we made the call late last night and got every single thing off the floor of the main building. The dyno is probably the biggest challenge since that thing was pretty much touching the ground,” Adam explained,
Luckily, none of the cars in the main shop got flooded, apart from an E46 BMW sedan parked outside. He was not too worried since it was a parts car. His Drift HQ shop also got affected. Still, only the roller cars parked outside got partially submerged in water.
