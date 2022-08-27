Watch Toyota FJ Cruiser Turn Into an FJ Floater Trying To Cross a Flooded Bridge

There’s been a lot of flooding episodes all over the world recently. Some blame it on climate change, while others think it results from poor urban planning. Regardless of the cause, it’s never a good idea to wade through floods with your car. A recent video posted on Reddit shows a Toyota FJ Cruiser dangerously wading through a flooded bridge.
During extreme wet weather, one of the key safety messages for drivers is – don’t drive through flood waters. Apart from potentially damaging your vehicle, you are also risking your life and the lives of any passengers in your car.
The temptation is relatable, especially if you own a high-clearance vehicle or truck and are minutes away from your destination when confronted by a flood.
They say still waters run deep. Steady flowing water is often deep, and depending on the current, it could pack a punch strong enough to sweep away a full-fledged truck or SUV.
The Reddit video embedded below shows a post-2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser crossing a flooded bridge. The water looks relatively shallow, but the current is visibly high. It’s also challenging to judge the depth of the flood considering the speed of the water.
The FJ Cruiser wades steadily halfway through the bridge and begins to float before the current starts pushing it off its path into the river. It only takes the flood water 20 seconds to toss the Cruiser into the river.
But by sheer luck, the driver is able to point the nose of the vehicle against the current. The truck plows through the edge of the river and across the bridge.
It’s important to note that a mere 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. It takes 12 inches of water to carry a small car and about 2 meters of rushing flood water to move most vehicles.
So, why did the FJ Cruiser float? It’s simple – buoyancy. Most vehicles will be swept away in 16 to 25 inches of moving water.
The next time you come across a flood, the rules are simple. Wait.
The temptation is relatable, especially if you own a high-clearance vehicle or truck and are minutes away from your destination when confronted by a flood.
They say still waters run deep. Steady flowing water is often deep, and depending on the current, it could pack a punch strong enough to sweep away a full-fledged truck or SUV.
The Reddit video embedded below shows a post-2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser crossing a flooded bridge. The water looks relatively shallow, but the current is visibly high. It’s also challenging to judge the depth of the flood considering the speed of the water.
The FJ Cruiser wades steadily halfway through the bridge and begins to float before the current starts pushing it off its path into the river. It only takes the flood water 20 seconds to toss the Cruiser into the river.
But by sheer luck, the driver is able to point the nose of the vehicle against the current. The truck plows through the edge of the river and across the bridge.
It’s important to note that a mere 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. It takes 12 inches of water to carry a small car and about 2 meters of rushing flood water to move most vehicles.
So, why did the FJ Cruiser float? It’s simple – buoyancy. Most vehicles will be swept away in 16 to 25 inches of moving water.
The next time you come across a flood, the rules are simple. Wait.