Floating McLaren P1 Calmly Exits a Garage by Itself, Hurricane Ian Spares Nobody

Legendary British automaker McLaren built only 375 P1s. The supercar is touted as the natural successor of the famous F1 because it sports a 3.8-liter V8 under the hood and has a potent electric motor that helps the vehicle develop 903 HP (916 PS). One of these magnificent machines is now lost thanks to Hurricane Ian. The pictures and the videos are heartbreaking.
Local, state, and federal authorities have been on high alert regarding Hurricane Ian’s approach. Multiple warnings regarding life-threatening inundation have been published by relevant agencies, law enforcement, and other relevant parties. Floridians were notified that a dangerous storm is approaching the land and they were advised to take all the precautionary measures needed. Even the nation’s President got involved and told oil companies to not refer to price gouging during these tough times.
However, an unsuspecting McLaren P1 owner from Naples, Florida thought closing the garage door was enough to protect themselves and the multiple expensive vehicles parked there. Unfortunately, the weather had other plans and the whole area was flooded by rising water levels. The garage door was most likely opened by the strong currents and the supercar was moved outside the property. Now the insurance company should step in and help, if the coverage applies for such disastrous circumstances.
The unlucky McLaren P1 owner is a supercar enthusiast and, according to the multiple posts made on Instagram, they also own or have owned multiple Lamborghini models.
Scientists say that Hurricane Ian was strengthened by all the warm water found in the Caribbean Islands region, which is also the reason why Tampa Bay was temporarily left without any trace of water near the shorelines before the storm made landfall. The strong winds pushed the water into the Ocean while in the South near Fort Myers water was wreaking havoc. According to the latest updates, the hurricane remains a Category 4 storm, even though it was at one point pretty close to turning into a Category 5 storm.
The starting price of a McLaren P1 in the U.S. was $1,150,000 back when dealers first had production slots open. Now, this supercar sells for almost double or triple the money.
The McLaren P1 can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 2.8 seconds, and it keeps accelerating until it hits the electronically limited speed of 217 mph (350 kph).
McLaren made only 375 P1s, but the British manufacturer also added 58 P1 GTRs, five P1 LMs, five P1 spiders, and only one P1 GT. This raises the production number to 444. But now there’s one less on the road. Here are some recordings published on social media that show just how calm the owner is when they see the P1 leaving their home and slowly floating away.
Lastly, the footage also gives us a glimpse of a Rolls-Royce Phantom that almost shares a similar fate to that of the McLaren P1. However, the V12-powered behemoth weighs around 5,750 lb (2,610 kg) and it does not leave the garage. The two-door supercar, in comparison, weighs just 3,070 lb (1,390 kg) and can be seen comfortably floating around.
Is this a complete write-off now or can someone save the flooded P1 and the Rolls-Royce Phantom from a sealed fate? Let us know down below.
