Larry Chen Tours YouTuber’s 30-Acre Property, Captures Epic Drift Session Riding Shotgun

Photography Scholar Susan Sontag once said, “The painter constructs, the photographer discloses.” Hagerty has deep-rooted intel regarding automotive culture in the U.S., and Europe. They have been in the business for close to 40 years. But they, too, understand the power of photography in telling stories. In a recent episode of their new series Capturing Car Culture, they partnered with famous automotive photographer Larry Chen for a deep dive into the world of drift racing.
Formula Drift, also known as Formula D, is a United States-based motorsports drifting series. Many names stand out in this area of motorsports. Among the greats is Adam LZ, also known as Adam Lizotte-Zeisler.
The former competitive BMX rider is a YouTube sensation with a massive following of 3.51 million subscribers. He has built an empire on the platform with a vlog camera doing one thing – talking, buying, building, and drifting cars.
Hagerty, with the help of Chen, featured the day-to-day activities of Adam LZ on his 30-acre compound that also doubles up as his garage headquarters (Drift H.Q.) and drift playground.
“Like many action sports individuals, Adam covered it all on his YouTube channel. He’s now one of the most influential personas in the space of drifting and car culture at large,” Chen confessed.
His 30-acre piece of land comprises 26 buildings and some of the best collection of drift cars in the world. While a chunk of them are JDM legends, he owns a couple of European model brands from the '90s through to the early 2000s.
Success comes through discipline, and Chen quickly notices Adam’s work ethic. There’s always something to be done at the Drift HQ. He’s always working on a project and producing content for his hungry audience.
“ We slammed to a halt right here. Adam jumps out and jumps into this other JZ X90 to do a Dyno run. Like that’s his life, that is so insane,” Chen says in excitement.
Adam gave Chen a tour of his cars and later took him for some tandem drifting in his compound. We recommend catching that action in the video below. The footage is to die for!
