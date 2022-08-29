Larry Chen Tours YouTuber’s 30-Acre Property, Captures Epic Drift Session Riding Shotgun

Photography Scholar Susan Sontag once said, “The painter constructs, the photographer discloses.” Hagerty has deep-rooted intel regarding automotive culture in the U.S., and Europe. They have been in the business for close to 40 years. But they, too, understand the power of photography in telling stories. In a recent episode of their new series Capturing Car Culture, they partnered with famous automotive photographer Larry Chen for a deep dive into the world of drift racing.

16 photos