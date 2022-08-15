New Orleans Pickup Driver Learns the Hard Way Flood Water Runs Deep

There is a reason the pickup truck tops the list of the most bought automobiles in the U.S.- they can go everywhere. But not entirely. A recent post on Reddit shows that even the hardiest of trucks don't stand a chance in the face of mother nature.
Unfortunately, most drivers take street signs for granted; half the time, they pay dearly for their mistakes.
A recent upload on Reddit shows a driver deliberately driving his Chevrolet truck past a barricade with the warning 'High Water' in New Orleans. As one commenter on the post puts it, 'the fun began when the bubbles stopped.'
In the footage, the truck driver bravely drives to a flooded area under a bridge. While it looks passable, we're told there's a road sign warning indicating 'high water.' The Chevy truck driver ignores the road sign and drives into the flood.
For a moment, it looks like he's going to get through, but the water is too high for the truck. His engine seizes, and the truck begins to float.
The laws of physics take over, and water starts sipping into the truck, forcing him out. He climbs onto the truck helplessly. His few seconds of bravery quickly turn into a cry for help. The footage shows him pulling something out of his pocket ( a phone perhaps).
We don't know what happened next (the video ends abruptly), but we are certain his automobile insurance agent won't be happy.
Commenters on the subreddit had varied opinions on how the driver's Insurance would react. One said, "Insurance covers stupidity. He was dumb. He thought he could make it. He didn't intentionally flood the truck. It'll be covered if he had full coverage."
Another commenter said, "I live in New Orleans and know right where the spot is. The rule here is, if you can't see the bottom, assume there's no bottom."
Unfortunately, the truck couldn't make it through the bridge safely. We are also glad it wasn't carrying any passengers on board. Still, road signs are not decorations.
A recent upload on Reddit shows a driver deliberately driving his Chevrolet truck past a barricade with the warning 'High Water' in New Orleans. As one commenter on the post puts it, 'the fun began when the bubbles stopped.'
In the footage, the truck driver bravely drives to a flooded area under a bridge. While it looks passable, we're told there's a road sign warning indicating 'high water.' The Chevy truck driver ignores the road sign and drives into the flood.
For a moment, it looks like he's going to get through, but the water is too high for the truck. His engine seizes, and the truck begins to float.
The laws of physics take over, and water starts sipping into the truck, forcing him out. He climbs onto the truck helplessly. His few seconds of bravery quickly turn into a cry for help. The footage shows him pulling something out of his pocket ( a phone perhaps).
We don't know what happened next (the video ends abruptly), but we are certain his automobile insurance agent won't be happy.
Commenters on the subreddit had varied opinions on how the driver's Insurance would react. One said, "Insurance covers stupidity. He was dumb. He thought he could make it. He didn't intentionally flood the truck. It'll be covered if he had full coverage."
Another commenter said, "I live in New Orleans and know right where the spot is. The rule here is, if you can't see the bottom, assume there's no bottom."
Unfortunately, the truck couldn't make it through the bridge safely. We are also glad it wasn't carrying any passengers on board. Still, road signs are not decorations.