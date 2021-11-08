What Is This Flood Damaged 2022 BMW 750i xDrive M Sport Worth to You?

Great deals on brand new luxury sedans don’t just grow on trees and if you don’t mind a little damage here or there as long as the price is good, then you might want to check out this BMW 7 Series. Full disclosure, it’s hard to say what condition it’s in, but the fact that it has flood damage means potential buyers need to do a thorough technical inspection before pulling the trigger on any deal.
According to the Copart ad, this car is a 2022 BMW 750i xDrive model, which means it once had a sticker price of more than $103,000, and that’s before you strap on any optional extras. The 750i is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 523 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. With the help of an xDrive all-wheel drive system, this luxury sedan can get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.6 seconds.
Of course, it won’t be doing any of that if the flood caused irreparable damage, but aside from a few minor dents and scratches, not much else seems out of place as far as we can tell.
Here’s the main issue with flood-damaged cars though: you need to know just about everything about them, because it actually matters whether they were flooded by salt water or fresh water, for example. If it’s the former, you can also expect rust and corrosion issues, among many other headaches.
Unless you enjoy passion projects, and you maybe own an automotive repair shop, buying a car that’s been submerged in water is very risky. The electrical damage alone could transform the car into a money-sucking entity, especially something with complex electronics like a 7 Series (or any equivalent modern-day luxury vehicle).
It’s a real shame about this one though, because clearly it has a pretty nice spec.
