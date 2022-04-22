This 2013 Bentley Continental GT Has a Non-Repairable Title in Texas, Can You Guess Why?

Looking to spice up your life with a nice Bentley Continental GT, and perhaps trick your neighbors into thinking that you are loaded by going for an older example? Well, the pictured car is not the one for you, as it may look all clean, but it has a very dark soul.
Made in 2013, this open-top Grand Tourer comes bundled with a ‘non-repairable’ title in Texas, as per the iaai listing, as it has been flooded. The ad doesn’t say whether it was fresh or salty water that got the best of it, but as you likely know, each one brings a different set of problems.
We would not recommend anyone to spend their hard-earned cash on a flooded vehicle, let alone a high-end one made by Bentley in this case, as it would give them insomnia. The interior of the pictured Continental GT still bears the battle scars, and the odometer reads 35,360 miles (56,906 km), yet that is not the actual mileage, apparently.
Pre-bidding is currently open, and at the time of writing, the highest bid was at $5,025. There is enough time for that number to go up, as it will officially go under the gavel next Monday, April 25, at 12:00 p.m. CDT (1:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CET). If it ends up going for a decent sum, then the next owner could make a nice profit by selling it for parts, if they are not actually considering bringing it back from the dead.
If rescuing flooded cars tickles your fancy, then you should turn your attention to the Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series that we found for grabs earlier this week. It too will hit the auction block in a few days, and it is one ride worth saving for many reasons, such as its rare nature, Black Series upgrades, and fabulous naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine.
