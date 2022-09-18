Meet the Latina Woman Who Lives With Her Dog in an A-Frame Tiny House

She started this journey in June 2020 when she left her home in Atlanta. At the time, the world was still battling the pandemic and lockdowns were keeping so many people stuck inside their homes. She lived in her Subaru Forester for about eight months, but one cannot live out of a car in the long run so something had to change. Before moving into the A-frame house, she had to remove the chairs from the car, build a platform, and place down a mattress to sleep and travel at the same time.
In February 2021, she attached the A-frame trailer to her Subaru and went on living her life together with a sweet little dog she met while camping in Arizona. When she wants to hit the road, she has to first make sure everything is safely tucked away. This must happen because the A-frame folds down when on the road, and it would not do the trailer or her belongings any good if they were to smash into each other.
Just as you walk inside the tiny home, there is the kitchen, or at least a space that serves as one. It does not have a stovetop, so she had to improve by making use of a portable stove that she hides under the bed alongside her clothes. Since the trailer did not come with a fridge, Luz bought a small fridge that she fits under the kitchen counter. Since the tiny fridge does not provide much in the way of storage space, she also makes use of an electric cooler inside her car.
On the windows above the kitchen sink, she proudly presents the curtains that were made by her mom to achieve some privacy while being in a camp area with other adventurous fellows.
Since the trailer is not connected to any water or energy, she decided to use two portable power sources. One is present inside the car and powers the electric cooler, while the other is inside the trailer and powers her limited yet sufficient array of electronics, like her phone, toaster, and stove.
Next to the kitchen, the trailer used to have a bed, which Luz found to be too tiny for her preferences. Thus, she decided to cut it up and turn it into a dinette with two small benches and a place between them to eat and work. Since the house is minuscule, everything must include some type of storage, so each bench has a secret compartment under it, with one of them hiding a portable toilette.
This small A-frame house also has space for guests, surprisingly enough. Between those two benches, she can add a few wooden planks, throw the old but still comfortable mattress that the trailer came with, and voila, a bed appears. Up to three people can sleep in this trailer, which is amazing considering its size, although one has the unenviable privilege of doing so on the bench.
On the other side of this tiny home, there is a bed Luz built herself. However, saying she built it might be an overstatement as it only consists of a bed strut covered with a comfy mattress. Under it, there is more storage, full of clothes for cold weather and other backpack gear for traveling. Above, there is a big window that has an amazing view (depending on where she decides to park for the night) and lets the morning sunlight venture inside the home.
The reason Luz has chosen this nomad lifestyle is that she is very fond of long road trips and the outdoors, but also of the solitude this life offers her. She also wanted to be part of a community of people who enjoy hiking, climbing, and traveling around the world as much as she does.
