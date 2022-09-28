Swedish Tiny House is a Fairytale Home, Packs Premium Features in a Small Space

The tiny house concept is actually very flexible in terms of size, ranging from micro dwellings to XXL versions. The smallest ones are some of the most impressive, because they manage to pack a lot of great features onto a limited surface, and still feel as comfortable and stylish as conventional houses.
Manuel first built a tiny house for his family a few years ago, then turned his passion into a fruitful company that grew very fast. Vagabond Haven now offers three size-categories of tiny homes for their clients, ranging from micro spaces with an office setup to lavish two-loft homes.
Sofia is one of the brand’s tiniest models. But don’t think that it’s lacking anything. Sofia manages to include all the basics in just 172 square feet (16 square meters) with a beautiful layout.
What makes it impressive are the unusually large, panoramic windows, that connect it to the outdoors and create a feeling of spaciousness. This is perfect for nature lovers, who would feel close to nature even when they’re lying in bed. This is one of the advantages of such a small tiny house – the bed, although a king size one, is placed on the ground floor, with better views than a loft version with tiny windows.
Sofia also has a charming kitchen with a laminated oak countertop, a small fridge that’s cleverly integrated, and a stove, either gas or electric. The bathroom includes a shower cabin and a cupboard with a washing basin, in addition to the preferred type of toilet. Although tiny, Sofia is also highly customizable, like all the brand’s models, including a wide variety of on-grid or off-grid heating options.
The house itself, only 4-meter (13 feet) tall, boasts an eco-friendly recycled insulation to keep it warm in winter, a durable but lightweight roof, and an exterior door from tempered glass.
Easily pulled behind a car at 80 kph (49.7 mph) Sofia can be delivered to the customer’s doorstep. Pricing for this boho-style little gem starts at €31,300 ($29,970).
