Fresh Gooseneck Tiny House Reveals a Smart Two-Bedroom Layout With a Fireplace

Gooseneck tiny homes have earned a solid reputation among mobile living enthusiasts for their many advantages. This brand-new model is meant to become a cozy family home, boasting a fresh-looking interior and good quality appliances.
These unusual-looking tiny houses are built on gooseneck trailers that attach to a ball or a hitch in the bed of a truck, instead of at the bumper. One of the benefits is more room inside the house, enough for a master bedroom, and with fewer steps leading up to it, with no need for a ladder.
One of the latest models offered by the Tiny House Building Company, named the Waterford, takes advantage of the gooseneck structure to create a two-bedroom layout. As Tiny House Talk points out, the 32-foot (9.7 meters) home boasts a loft in addition to the gooseneck bedroom, so you get the benefit of both types of rooms, and more space.
The simple exterior with a pearl gray metal roof reveals a vibrant interior in bright white and deep blue. The shiplap walls throughout accentuate the clean and bright look. The kitchen features granite counters, a 2-burner induction cooktop, plus stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.
Custom light fixtures and an electric fireplace are perfect additions to the small living area, ready to be completed with a cozy sofa and a coffee table. A washer/dryer unit is cleverly tucked near the staircase, on the way to the bedroom, so that it doesn’t get in the way.
The gooseneck bedroom boasts a striking blue wall and has enough space for a closet, while the loft is big enough for a queen-sized bed, and also acts as the access point for the roof deck, through the skylight. The bathroom is tiny, equipped with a standard toilet and a custom subway-tile shower that matches the home’s style.
Beautiful and functional, the Waterford seems to make the most of its gooseneck structure, with a $94,850 price tag. The only thing that’s left is for a family to turn it into a real home.
One of the latest models offered by the Tiny House Building Company, named the Waterford, takes advantage of the gooseneck structure to create a two-bedroom layout. As Tiny House Talk points out, the 32-foot (9.7 meters) home boasts a loft in addition to the gooseneck bedroom, so you get the benefit of both types of rooms, and more space.
The simple exterior with a pearl gray metal roof reveals a vibrant interior in bright white and deep blue. The shiplap walls throughout accentuate the clean and bright look. The kitchen features granite counters, a 2-burner induction cooktop, plus stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.
Custom light fixtures and an electric fireplace are perfect additions to the small living area, ready to be completed with a cozy sofa and a coffee table. A washer/dryer unit is cleverly tucked near the staircase, on the way to the bedroom, so that it doesn’t get in the way.
The gooseneck bedroom boasts a striking blue wall and has enough space for a closet, while the loft is big enough for a queen-sized bed, and also acts as the access point for the roof deck, through the skylight. The bathroom is tiny, equipped with a standard toilet and a custom subway-tile shower that matches the home’s style.
Beautiful and functional, the Waterford seems to make the most of its gooseneck structure, with a $94,850 price tag. The only thing that’s left is for a family to turn it into a real home.