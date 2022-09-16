Fern Tiny House Is a $96K Gem, Reveals a Balanced Layout With Custom-Made Features

If you’re not one of those creative folks that want to decorate their home by themselves, a tiny home like Fern is the way to go. It’s perfectly designed and built, with sturdy woodwork and modern appliances, and all you need to do is add your preferred amenities.
For a small company that was founded by two young cousins, the Wichita-based Made Relative is remarkably successful. Each one of the tiny houses they build looks very harmonious, considering the space limitations. Fern is no exception – its serene blue and white interior that exudes tranquility is perfectly matched by the minimalistic style and high-quality appliances.
Fern is only the eight model built by Made Relative, and its latest. According to the brand, it was “inspired by the Northwest.” Built on a 30 x 8.5-foot (9.1 x 2.5 meters) trailer, this fresh dwelling offers 320 square feet (29.7 square meters) of living space, including an 80-square foot (7.4 square meters) main loft and a 32-square foot (2.9 square meters) secondary loft, both with beautiful groove wood floors.
There’s an abundance of wood throughout, from oak countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, walnut or cedar backsplashes, to plenty of strategically-placed shelves that replace bulky cabinets when it comes to storage. This is no cookie-cutter interior either, and craftsmanship is revealed in the details. For example, there are that many tiny homes out there with a beautiful custom-made wooden door, like this one.
There’s also a custom-made velvet couch in the living room, that can be turned into an additional sleeping area, also sporting a small desk and coordinating chair attached to it, so that they take up very little space. And, speaking of beautiful wood, the kitchen boasts open-faced storage with custom-made live-edge oak, showcasing the wood’s natural shape.
Both the kitchen and the bathroom are fitted with all the basics, to which the future owners can add more, depending on their preferences. Fern’s current price tag is $96,000, available at Made Relative.
